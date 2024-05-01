NFL Draft – Updated Top 25 College Football Programs with Most All-Time Picks

The 2024 NFL draft came and went this past weekend as we saw seven former Notre Dame players have their names called.

The draft started with USC star and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams being selected first overall by the Chicago Bears and continued with 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels of LSU going to the Washington Commanders.

Michigan led the way nationally with 13 former players being selected in 2024 with Texas checking in second with 11. Alabama, Florida State, and Washington all reached double digits with 10.

Despite these additions there was no change at the very top the list of programs with most all-time NFL draft picks.

Below are the top 25 college football programs with the most all-time NFL draft picks following the 2024 NFL draft. This list also includes each 2024 NFL draft pick from each program.

