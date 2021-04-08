Trevor Lawrence has a good reason for skipping medical exams in Indy: He's getting married

In-person medical exams are taking place this weekend for NFL draft prospects, and almost 150 potential draftees are already in Indianapolis getting checked and scanned in advance of the draft on April 29.

One person won't be joining them, though: likely No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson quarterback had surgery in February to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, so while it seems odd that he's missing medical exams that could reveal how his surgically-repaired shoulder is healing, he's got a really good reason for being absent. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he's getting married to his girlfriend Marissa Mowry this weekend.

Presumptive No. 1 pick #Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence won’t be in Indy for the exams for a pretty good reason — He’s getting married to his long-time girlfriend Marissa Mowry this weekend. Lawrence is recovering from a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but rehab is going very well. https://t.co/Of5OWxOzmD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

Lawrence and Mowry have been engaged since July 2020, when he proposed to her on the field at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

It's a little strange that a potential top draft pick with a healing shoulder is just completely missing these medical exams, but Lawrence has nothing to lose or gain by missing them. He's the consensus No. 1 pick, and getting married instead of an MRI won't change that. Are the Jacksonville Jaguars going to cross a potential franchise quarterback off their draft list because he decided to tie the knot? Even if that feels like a very Jaguars thing to do, not even they would do that.

Story continues

Congratulations and best wishes to Trevor and Marissa. Spending a Saturday marrying the love of your life sounds infinitely more fun than getting physicals with 150 fellow draft prospects.

Trevor Lawrence is getting married instead of going to Indianapolis for pre-draft medical exams. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: