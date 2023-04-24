NFL Draft: Top 5 most reliable players in this year's class

Any team that drafts Texas running back Bijan Robinson is getting a reliable player. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday in Kansas City, and this class has no shortage of reliable players for teams that need to bolster their rosters. Here are the top five that best fit the bill.

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Top 100 overall ranking: 7

There might not be a player in college football over the past few years more reliable than Robinson. He totaled 599 touches for 4,215 yards and 41 touchdowns during his college career and profiles as a workhorse back at the next level.

2. Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Top 100 overall ranking: 5

Skoronski can play any position on the offensive line, making him as reliable and tough as they come. Skoronski started every game since his freshman year at Northwestern and should do the same as a rookie in the NFL.

3. Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama

Top 100 overall ranking: 2

Anderson played a variety of roles on Alabama’s defensive line and produced in every one of them. He had 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, 204 total tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown, and that's about as reliable as they come.

Boston College wideout Zay Flowers had good hands throughout his collegiate career. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

4. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Top 100 overall ranking: 16

Flowers never had consistent quarterback play at Boston College, but that never stopped him from being a consistent producer. Flowers totaled 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his final season at Boston College.

5. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Top 100 overall ranking: 8

Witherspoon is a do-it-all cornerback who can be a difference maker as a run defender and erase wide receivers in man coverage. Witherspoon had three interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss and 14 passes defended during his last year with the Fighting Illini.