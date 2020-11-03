NFL draft makeover: Which QB can end Bears’ longtime misery at the position?

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous Sunday and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-4) and late (Round 5 and later) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover is the Chicago Bears. When might their seemingly eternal quarterback problem end?

View photos (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports) More

The Chicago Bears, one of the NFL’s original franchises, has zero 4,000-yard passers in its 100-plus seasons of existence. The Houston Texans, which will celebrate their 20th anniversary next year, have had four.

No Bears QB has reached the 30-TD threshold. Ever! Even the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals each have had multiple 30-TD passers … since 2005 alone.

The Bears have had one quarterback (Jim McMahon in 1985) ever voted to the Pro Bowl.

Yes, it’s true that Mitchell Trubisky was named to the squad two seasons ago as an injury replacement after two other QBs backed out. But calling Trubisky a Pro Bowl quarterback is like calling Vince Young the same. It’s true but, well, it’s kind of not also.

And we’re more than certain that fellow draft-class mate and Pro Bowl teammate Patrick Mahomes meant well with this tweet at the time …

They said we had a bad Qb draft class! 2 years later... @Mtrubisky10 @deshaunwatson https://t.co/qaasy0XrOd — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 27, 2019

… although Bears fans certainly viewed it another, more painful way.

The Bears have tried just about every method they can, and with different people making the decisions, to find a franchise quarterback. But depending on how you define Jay Cutler’s time in Chicago, it’s been roughly forever since the team could boast having one.

Former GM Jerry Angelo drafted Rex Grossman and Kyle Orton and traded for Cutler in 2008. The next general manager in line, Phil Emery, signed one notable QB (Jason Campbell) and drafted one QB (David Fales, Round 6, 2014).

Current GM Ryan Pace has combed the QB market in myriad ways in his five-plus years on the job. There have been draft picks (Trubisky No. 2 overall in 2015, infamously ahead of Mahomes and Deshaun Watson), free-agent signings (Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Mark Sanchez, Mike Glennon and Chase Daniel among them) and trade acquisitions (Nick Foles).

Very few of these have truly panned out with the Bears.

Foles, who replaced Trubisky late in the comeback victory in Atlanta this season, has been less effective on a per-snap basis than Trubisky had been. Is it possible that head coach Matt Nagy could go back to Trubisky at some point? The fact that we’re even entertaining the idea tells you everything you need to know about the Bears’ current dilemma, one that sounds similar to most of its centennial existence.

Whatever the reason for this miasmatic blight in Chicago, it must be fixed — very soon — if the Bears are to take any kind of step up. Right now it feels like the quarterback limitations are perpetually keeping this franchise in stasis. But the Bears’ defensive window also might soon be closing if they have designs on winning in the next year or two.

With their current formula, the Bears’ more-than-competent defense doesn’t allow them to fall too far in the standings and thus find themselves in the range needed to draft a blue-chip QB. Nagy has a laudable .625 win percentage as head coach. And that has been with below-average quarterback play. Assuming the veteran route is off the table, the draft feels like the one place Chicago might be able to find its man.

Early-round prospect

Mac Jones, Alabama

Trevor Lawrence isn’t in play. Ohio State’s Justin Fields might be out of reach, too. And let’s face it, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance — gifted as he appears to be — just doesn’t seem to fit well here.

The Bears need a QB who can be ready to start out of the chute if needed. It’s hard to imagine that 17 FCS-level starts will convince many teams of that. Inexperience proved to be a big deal for Trubisky, even if the reasons for him not playing more were far different than it has been for Lance.

Story continues