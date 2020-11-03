NFL draft makeover: Which QB can end Bears’ longtime misery at the position?

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous Sunday and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.
Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-4) and late (Round 5 and later) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.
This week’s NFL draft makeover is the Chicago Bears. When might their seemingly eternal quarterback problem end?
The Chicago Bears, one of the NFL’s original franchises, has zero 4,000-yard passers in its 100-plus seasons of existence. The Houston Texans, which will celebrate their 20th anniversary next year, have had four.
No Bears QB has reached the 30-TD threshold. Ever! Even the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals each have had multiple 30-TD passers … since 2005 alone.
The Bears have had one quarterback (Jim McMahon in 1985) ever voted to the Pro Bowl.
Yes, it’s true that Mitchell Trubisky was named to the squad two seasons ago as an injury replacement after two other QBs backed out. But calling Trubisky a Pro Bowl quarterback is like calling Vince Young the same. It’s true but, well, it’s kind of not also.
And we’re more than certain that fellow draft-class mate and Pro Bowl teammate Patrick Mahomes meant well with this tweet at the time …
They said we had a bad Qb draft class! 2 years later... @Mtrubisky10 @deshaunwatson https://t.co/qaasy0XrOd— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 27, 2019
… although Bears fans certainly viewed it another, more painful way.
The Bears have tried just about every method they can, and with different people making the decisions, to find a franchise quarterback. But depending on how you define Jay Cutler’s time in Chicago, it’s been roughly forever since the team could boast having one.
Former GM Jerry Angelo drafted Rex Grossman and Kyle Orton and traded for Cutler in 2008. The next general manager in line, Phil Emery, signed one notable QB (Jason Campbell) and drafted one QB (David Fales, Round 6, 2014).
Current GM Ryan Pace has combed the QB market in myriad ways in his five-plus years on the job. There have been draft picks (Trubisky No. 2 overall in 2015, infamously ahead of Mahomes and Deshaun Watson), free-agent signings (Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Mark Sanchez, Mike Glennon and Chase Daniel among them) and trade acquisitions (Nick Foles).
Very few of these have truly panned out with the Bears.
Foles, who replaced Trubisky late in the comeback victory in Atlanta this season, has been less effective on a per-snap basis than Trubisky had been. Is it possible that head coach Matt Nagy could go back to Trubisky at some point? The fact that we’re even entertaining the idea tells you everything you need to know about the Bears’ current dilemma, one that sounds similar to most of its centennial existence.
Whatever the reason for this miasmatic blight in Chicago, it must be fixed — very soon — if the Bears are to take any kind of step up. Right now it feels like the quarterback limitations are perpetually keeping this franchise in stasis. But the Bears’ defensive window also might soon be closing if they have designs on winning in the next year or two.
With their current formula, the Bears’ more-than-competent defense doesn’t allow them to fall too far in the standings and thus find themselves in the range needed to draft a blue-chip QB. Nagy has a laudable .625 win percentage as head coach. And that has been with below-average quarterback play. Assuming the veteran route is off the table, the draft feels like the one place Chicago might be able to find its man.
Early-round prospect
Mac Jones, Alabama
Trevor Lawrence isn’t in play. Ohio State’s Justin Fields might be out of reach, too. And let’s face it, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance — gifted as he appears to be — just doesn’t seem to fit well here.
The Bears need a QB who can be ready to start out of the chute if needed. It’s hard to imagine that 17 FCS-level starts will convince many teams of that. Inexperience proved to be a big deal for Trubisky, even if the reasons for him not playing more were far different than it has been for Lance.
BYU QB Zach Wilson is the only realistic pipe dream here, and he’d fit beautifully in the system Nagy wants to run. (And, yes, veterans Bears fans will make the obvious McMahon connections if it somehow came to pass. We’ll allow that for a day or two.)
That said, is Ryan Pace really going to trade up for Wilson after the failed move up for Trubisky? Because that’s what we suspect it will take. We placed Wilson at No. 6 in our recent mock draft, and the Bears as of today are picking No. 18 with their 5-3 mark, very much in the playoff picture at the moment.
The Panthers did start 5-3 last year and finished 5-11, ending up with the No. 7 overall pick. So it is possible ...
But Jones might be the most realistic option for Chicago. He did not make my first-round mock last time, but it’s starting to look like he — and not Florida’s Kyle Trask — has the best shot of a fifth quarterback landing in Round 1. My best guess is that he’s eventually taken somewhere between the mid-first and mid-second, as things stand now. That obviously could change, up or down.
Jones is highly efficient, not prone to head-scratching mistakes and has far better deep-ball potential, based on his college tape, than any QB Nagy has had in Chicago. Is Jones mobile? No, which would cramp some of what Nagy would want.
But short of landing Wilson, Jones makes the most sense now that they’re back picking in Round 1 (and don’t have a ton of extra ammo to move up).
The Bears have three talented receivers in Allen Robinson (assuming they can keep him), Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller, and a young tight end in Cole Kmet who has promise. They can still create a versatile, three-level passing attack with Jones throwing to that corps, plus David Montgomery.
Mid-round prospect
Kenny Pickett, Pitt
Pickett has missed two games now, and it’s looking likely to become a third one this weekend, with a lingering ankle injury. And it’s too bad because Pickett had been playing pretty darned well before that. He can lace the deep ball and has some pretty nice mobility and toughness when healthy.
The biggest jump in Pickett’s game this year before the injury were in his throwing mechanics and his processing speed. In years past, the big plays were on display — they were just too few and far between. He teased us with his talent.
In between those, Pickett had a penchant for throwing into traffic or missing open looks. His 2019 tape was just too uneven to give him more than a Day 3 grade.
But so far in 2020, he has harnessed all of his plus throwing ability and good athleticism and done so with cleaner feet, quicker eyes and a better throwing base. And when things have broken down, he’s bought more time to make plays and picked up first downs with his legs without compromising his setup, process and mental checklist.
That said, if there’s a QB in this class who gives you Trubisky vibes (the UNC version, anyway), it’s Pickett. Please, dear Bears fan, don’t drop us after us delivering this message! But there’s certainly some truth to it.
However, with Pickett’s injury and the apparent depth atop the QB class it appears that Pickett is more likely to go in the Round 3 or 4 range, we’d guess. And honestly, that’s about how Trubisky should have graded out, looking back.
We’re just saying.
Late-round prospect
Jamie Newman, ex-Wake Forest and Georgia
Some readers might be a bit surprised to see Newman fall into the late-round category here. But based on the feedback we received on Newman after he left Wake for Georgia — and before he chose to opt out this season — it shouldn’t be a shock.
Summer grades on Newman fell more in the Round 4-to-Round 6 range than they did the top-50 talk that was bandied about in some media circles. Perhaps had Newman played at Georgia and added some wrinkles to his game, yes. But without that? We say no.
Athletically, he’s pretty nice. Newman moves with ease and is a threat to pick up first downs as a runner. He deserves credit for hanging tough amid pressure behind a so-so Demon Deacons offensive line last season (outside of Justin Herron). On short and intermediate passes, Newman can be quite effective.
But outside of that, we’re pretty ambivalent about his potential. The accuracy just isn’t where you’d like to see it consistently, based on his 2019 tape. He’s at his best throwing short and attacking the middle of the field.
The 6-3, 220-pound Newman’s deep passing and passing under pressure concerned me. I think that’s a big reason why his stock value is muted now. This is what an early Day 3 prospect looks like, folks, so the Bears likely wouldn’t go this route unless their QB solution is to land a different veteran and eat the salary-cap hit on Foles.
How likely is that? It’s tough to say.
