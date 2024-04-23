NFL Draft should make major economic impact on Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Excitement for the NFL Draft is building in Detroit — not just for the latest crop of Lions — but for what the crowds and spotlight will mean for the city.

How does the NFL quickly personalize draftees’ new jerseys?

An analysis from the East Lansing’s Anderson Economic Group estimates the draft will bring in more than $160 million in revenue — and more than $97 million in the city of Detroit alone.

Tyler Theile, the vice president and director of economic analysis and public policy at AEG, called the draft a “win” for Motown.

“Hosting the NFL draft is another exciting win for Detroit and presents invaluable opportunities for the city to showcase its culture on a national stage, once again potentially fostering long-term tourism and investment prospects,” Theile said in a statement.

Wolverines look to break another record at NFL Draft

The analysis factors in spending across the city, including hotel stays, merchandise purchases and at local restaurants and bars. It also looks at direct costs and even potential lost revenue from people who would normally spend time downtown but may stay away this weekend to avoid the crowds.

According to News 8 affiliate WDIV-TV, hotel rooms across downtown Detroit are mostly booked and some fans are choosing to stay further away from the action. Airbnb said it still has some availability and have seen a 450% increase in searches in Detroit for draft weekend.

A rendering of the primary stage for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft in downtown Detroit. (Courtesy NFL/Visit Detroit)

An aerial rendering of the footprint in downtown Detroit for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. (Courtesy NFL/Visit Detroit)

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit the Detroit area for draft weekend. Crews have been hard at work setting up the main stage and the NFL Draft Experience. The main stage will be set up at Campus Martius Park, while the Draft Experience will be set up at Hart Plaza.

For those heading to Detroit for the weekend, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is encouraging people to stay vigilant and watch out for scammers, especially when it comes to parking and tickets to NFL events.

What will happen in the first round of the NFL Draft?

General entry for NFL Draft events is free and only requires fans to register through the league’s mobile app. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends people ask for a receipt for parking tickets and to confirm valet services before arriving.

The Lions currently have seven draft picks for the upcoming draft, including the 29th overall pick in the first round. The team has its own second, fifth, sixth and seventh round picks (61, 165, 205 and 249). The team also has Minnesota’s third-round pick (73) and Tampa Bay’s sixth-round pick (201).

Detroit sent its third-round pick to Tampa Bay in the trade for cornerback Carlton Davis III. They also sent their fourth-round pick to Minnesota as part of the T.J. Hockenson trade in 2022.

Lions’ St. Brown to be featured in new Netflix documentary

The 2024 NFL Draft will start with the first round at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The draft will continue at 7 p.m. Friday with the second and third round. The fourth through seventh rounds will pick up at noon on Saturday.

All three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network and on ABC 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.