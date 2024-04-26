NFL draft Day 2 info, TV, schedule, rules

The 2024 NFL draft began Monday with the first round. In it, 32 players were selected. That was only Day 1 of the three-day event.

Friday, April 26 is Day 2. Day 2 of the draft has the second and third rounds.

Each team, when they are on the clock in Round 2, will have seven minutes to file their selection. Teams had 10 minutes for the first round. In the third round, the time limit drops to five minutes.

NFL draft Day 2 schedule, TV

Day 2 of the draft begins at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. Arizona time)

You can catch NFL draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC (the ESPN telecast is simulcast on ABC). You can watch on the NFL+ app and stream the draft on FuboTV (Watch for free).

Arizona Cardinals on Day 2

The Cardinals have four scheduled selections on Day 2 with one selection in the second round and three in the third.

They have picks No. 35, No. 66, No. 71 and No. 90.

