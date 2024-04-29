NFL Draft – Broncos Select Star Notre Dame Running Back Audric Estime

The Denver Broncos are a team with the quite the history of running the football and they selected a back capable of adding to that legacy on Saturday.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime was selected by the Broncos in the fifth-round of the 2024 NFL draft, going No. 147 overall.

Estime ran for the fifth-most yards in a single-season in Notre Dame history last year when he went for 1,341. His 29 career rushing touchdowns in blue and gold also rank him tied for seventh most in program history despite playing just three seasons.

Estime chose not to play in Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl win over Oregon State this year, making his final game against Stanford perhaps his finest as he went for 238-rushing yards along with four touchdowns.

Broncos fans don’t get confused by the pictures. Yes, Estime is a beast in terms of strength but has a lot more versatility as a running back than just picking up short yardage.

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads his team onto the field during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chase Ketterer (27),…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chase Ketterer (27), wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (5),quarterback Sam Hartman (10), and offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) walk out before the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils take the field during the first…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils take the field during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish take the field during the…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish take the field during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) passes…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) passes over Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Ja'Mion Franklin (5) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) follows a block by offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) blocks a punt by Duke Blue Devils place kicker Todd Pelino (29) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Deion Colzie (0)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Deion Colzie (0) celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste (1)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste (1) celebrates during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste (1)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste (1) celebrates during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws the…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) tries…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) tries to elude Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Howard Cross returning to Notre Dame gives them one of Pro Football Focus’ best

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) loses the…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) loses the football near the goal line hit by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) dives…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) dives for the fumble against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Spencer Shrader (32)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Spencer Shrader (32) reacts to his kick during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) runs…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) runs with the ball while Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Chance Tucker (18) attempts to tackle him at the 2nd half of the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) is…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste (1) and linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Blake Fisher (54)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Blake Fisher (54) blocks Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles (16) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman walks…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman walks towards the fans at the end of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman walks…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman walks towards the fans and celebrates at the end of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Watch: Notre Dame football’s social media drops trailer for Louisville

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates at the end of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Notre Dame football loses starting offensive lineman for the season

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (50),…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (50), offensive lineman Zeke Correll (52) and offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Watch: USC is preparing for Notre Dame by spraying water at players

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches his defense during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Travis Bates (19) and…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Travis Bates (19) and tight end Cade Anders (16) celebrate at the 2nd half of the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Triple-(Howard)Cross: Notre Dame’s defensive tackle get’s two more national award

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) tries to…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) tries to elude Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is chased…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is chased by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Cam Hart (5) and cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) chases Notre…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) chases Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) in the end zone during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is pressured by Duke Blue Devils safety James Hopson II (10) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) looks to…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) looks to stop Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Social media reacts to Notre Dame’s football final drive video

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown and celebrates during the 2nd half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown and celebrates during the 2nd half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) motions…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) motions to a receiver during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs to the goal line late during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Questions Notre Dame needs to answer to defeat Louisville

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (23) runs after…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (23) runs after Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) as he heads to the end zone late during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs for the winning score during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Rico Flores Jr.…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) scores a touchdown and celebrates during the 2nd half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) bows towards Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Max Norton (65) during the 2nd half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Rico Flores Jr.…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) and offensive lineman Billy Schrauth (74) react to a successful two point conversion against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans react to a running…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans react to a running back Audric Estime (7) score to win the game during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) fends…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) fends off a block by Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) dives…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) dives for the fumble during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Watch: Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman missing his signature beard

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) interviews…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) interviews with ESPN at the end of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Thoughts on Notre Dame’s quarterback situation: Past, present and future

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) interviews…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) interviews with ESPN as head coach Marcus Freeman looks onto him at the end of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans cheer as the team…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans cheer as the team leaves the field at the end of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire