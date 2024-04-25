NFL draft bio for running back Jaylen Wright

The 2024 NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright is projected as a 20024 NFL draft pick.

Wright played for the Vols from 2021-23.

During his junior season and final campaign at Tennessee, Wright was named All-SEC by the Associated Press.

He started all 12 regular-season games and totaled a career best 1,013 rushing yards. Wright averaged 7.39 yards per rushing attempts, leading all FBS running backs and was second to LSU quarterback and Heisman Memorial Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Wright recorded six 100-yard rushing games in 2023.

In 2022, he led the Vols in rushing yards (875) and scored 10 touchdowns on 146 attempts. Wright also recoded 538 rushing yards after contact.

As a freshman in 2021, Wright appeared in nine games and recorded 409 yards and four touchdowns on 89 rushing attempts. He led all SEC freshmen in rushing yards during November (259).

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire