NFL draft analyst has the ideal selections for the Saints in first two rounds

As the NFL draft inches closer, you’ll be flooded with mock drafts every other day. These are interesting ways to predict how the draft may play out and who will be on the board when the New Orleans Saints pick at 14 and their subsequent picks.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter put a spin on the typical mock drafts we’ll see flying around over the next week. Reuter laid out the ideal player for each team with their first two picks. He didn’t pick a player twice and attempted to keep it realistic to what range a player may be picked. The New Orleans Saints’ first two selections are at Nos. 14 and 45, and here’s who Reuter says they should choose:

Round 1: No. 14 overall: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State Round 2: No. 45 overall: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State Former first-round pick Trevor Penning struggled at left tackle, and veteran right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is dealing with a chronic knee issue, so the Saints will be looking for offensive line help early in the draft. Fashanu possesses the size (6-6, 312 pounds) and length (34-inch arms) to excel in the NFL if he can continue to grow as a player. He would seemingly be a great answer at left tackle if Penning is moved to left guard or right tackle. The Saints could also use another outside threat to pair with Chris Olave now that veteran Michael Thomas has been released. Coleman’s long speed is only average (4.61 40 at 230 pounds), but he has some open-field quickness for his size.

It’s difficult to argue the positions. You may prefer a different player, but wide receiver and offensive tackle are two of the Saints’ bigger needs entering the draft. Drafting Fashanu brings the question of what do you do with Trevor Penning? However, draft a guy you know can be a cornerstone at left tackle and decide from there. Reuter does leave room for the new staff to salvage Penning, which would shift focus to right tackle.

Keon Coleman specifically fits the build of wide receiver to replace Michael Thomas in New Orleans. Coleman’s frame would be beneficial as a target across the middle. As stated, his 40 yard dash time wasn’t great but his speed through position drills at the NFL Scouting Combine quelled many concerns. These could be the ideal picks for the Saints in each of the first two rounds, but they may be realistic, too. We’ll find out in just one more week.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire