NFL Draft 2024: DeJean, Newton, Isaac among best available on Day 2

DETROIT, April 26 (UPI) -- Cornerback Cooper DeJean, defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and edge rusher Adisa Isaac are among the best prospects available entering Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

DeJean and Newton, who were projected as first-round picks in many mock drafts, didn't hear their names called during Thursday's first-round selections.

Day 2 of the draft, which will include second- and third-round selections, will start at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Detroit. Coverage will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

A record number of offensive players were snagged within the first 32 selections, resulting in a larger pool of defensive playmakers for Day 2.

DeJean of Iowa and Newton of Illinois lead that pack. Many experts expected the defensive stars to be mid-to-late Day 1 selections.

Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske, Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland and Isaac are among the other top defensive prospects available.

Rutgers cornerback Max Melton, Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins are among other defenders still on the board.

On the offensive side, Adonai Mitchell (Texas), Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Florida State's Keon Coleman, Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley, Michigan's Roman Wilson and Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk are among the top wide receivers still available.

Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, West Virginia's Zach Frazier, Notre Dame's Blake Fisher and Texas' Christian Jones are among the top offensive linemen on the board.

At the running back position, look for teams to consider Texas' Jonathan Brooks, USC's MarShawn Lloyd, Kentucky's Ray Davis, Michigan's Blake Corum, Florida State's Trey Benson and Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, among others, in the coming days.

No running backs were picked in the first round for the second time in three years.

The Buffalo Bills, who completed trades Thursday with the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs, now own the first pick in the second round -- or No. 33 overall.

The New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers are set to make the next four selections.

The Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles each have two selections in the second round. The Commanders and Arizona Cardinals own three picks apiece in the third round.

The Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Packers each have two picks in the third round.

Rounds four through seven will be held Saturday in Detroit. Coverage will start at noon on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Day 2 order for 2024 NFL Draft

Round 2

33. Buffalo Bills

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers

40. Washington Commanders

41. Green Bay Packers

42. Houston Texans

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals

72. New York Jets

73. Dallas Cowboys

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders

79. Atlanta Falcons

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals

91. Green Bay Packers

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Buffalo Bills

96. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory)

97. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)

99. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)

100. Washington Commanders (compensatory)