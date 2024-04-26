NFL Draft 2024: DeJean, Newton, Isaac among best available on Day 2
DETROIT, April 26 (UPI) -- Cornerback Cooper DeJean, defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and edge rusher Adisa Isaac are among the best prospects available entering Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
DeJean and Newton, who were projected as first-round picks in many mock drafts, didn't hear their names called during Thursday's first-round selections.
Day 2 of the draft, which will include second- and third-round selections, will start at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Detroit. Coverage will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
A record number of offensive players were snagged within the first 32 selections, resulting in a larger pool of defensive playmakers for Day 2.
DeJean of Iowa and Newton of Illinois lead that pack. Many experts expected the defensive stars to be mid-to-late Day 1 selections.
Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske, Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland and Isaac are among the other top defensive prospects available.
Rutgers cornerback Max Melton, Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins are among other defenders still on the board.
On the offensive side, Adonai Mitchell (Texas), Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Florida State's Keon Coleman, Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley, Michigan's Roman Wilson and Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk are among the top wide receivers still available.
Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, West Virginia's Zach Frazier, Notre Dame's Blake Fisher and Texas' Christian Jones are among the top offensive linemen on the board.
At the running back position, look for teams to consider Texas' Jonathan Brooks, USC's MarShawn Lloyd, Kentucky's Ray Davis, Michigan's Blake Corum, Florida State's Trey Benson and Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, among others, in the coming days.
No running backs were picked in the first round for the second time in three years.
The Buffalo Bills, who completed trades Thursday with the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs, now own the first pick in the second round -- or No. 33 overall.
The New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers are set to make the next four selections.
The Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles each have two selections in the second round. The Commanders and Arizona Cardinals own three picks apiece in the third round.
The Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Packers each have two picks in the third round.
Rounds four through seven will be held Saturday in Detroit. Coverage will start at noon on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Day 2 order for 2024 NFL Draft
Round 2
33. Buffalo Bills
34. New England Patriots
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Washington Commanders
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers
40. Washington Commanders
41. Green Bay Packers
42. Houston Texans
43. Atlanta Falcons
47. New York Giants
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
64. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals
72. New York Jets
73. Dallas Cowboys
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders
79. Atlanta Falcons
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals
91. Green Bay Packers
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Buffalo Bills
96. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory)
97. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)
99. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)
100. Washington Commanders (compensatory)