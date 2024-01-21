NFL divisional playoffs: Chiefs vs. Bills scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Can the Bills finally defeat the Chiefs in the playoffs? (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will add another chapter to their recent playoff history on Sunday, a recent history that gives the Bills something to fight for.

These two teams squared off in 2021 and 2022. Both were losses for the Bills, one in the championship round and one in the divisional round.

But this could be the moment for the Bills to take control of that narrative, because these Chiefs aren't the same team they've been in the past. They did bring the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins last week, but they've had issues all over the place, including with their receivers, who have done only one thing consistently: not catch the ball in important moments.

The Bills, on the other hand, are stronger than they've ever been. After a rough midseason they emerged like a team reborn, and ever since they've controlled their own destiny. They shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round, and only seem to be gaining steam. This could be their chance to turn this record (and narrative) around.

Which team will come out on top? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.