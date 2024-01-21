NFL divisional playoffs: Buccaneers vs. Lions scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Are Jared Goff and the Lions ready to take on Baker Mayfield and a surging Buccaneers team? (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions are facing off in the divisional round, but it's not the first time these teams have played each other this season.

The Lions and Bucs played back in Week 6, just over three months ago. The Lions, in the midst of a strong start, beat the Bucs 20-6. Tampa, on the other hand, was at the beginning of a lengthy midseason swoon.

Things have changed somewhat since then. The Bucs certainly aren't the same team. They struggled for most of the season, but got into the playoffs on a late-season surge. They earned their ticket to the divisional round after hammering the imploding Philadelphia Eagles into the ground.

The Lions had a tougher time against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Nailing down that 24-23 win wasn't easy, and their offense continued to be inconsistent, disappearing just when they need it the most. But they're still the same strong team that beat the Bucs in Week 6.

The Lions will have an advantage, though. They're playing at home. The atmosphere at Ford Field last week was transcendent, as the long-suffering fans watched their team win their first playoff game in decades. It should be just as electric this week. Are the Bucs prepared to deal with that?

