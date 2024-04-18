NFL clears Ravens WR Zay Flowers of any violations after investigation by Baltimore County PD

According to documents from the Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore County Police investigation into Ravens second-year wide receiver Zay Flowers was “suspended” without criminal charges in February.

The suspended investigation could be reopened if there is any additional information.

Now, the NFL is following suit, clearing Flowers of any wrongdoing and fully allowing the second-year wide receiver to participate in all football activities.

Statement from the NFL on #Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who has been cleared by the league of any violations stemming from an allegation that became public in February: pic.twitter.com/Gu1Phkc8Db — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2024

The original basis for the investigation centered around an alleged victim’s report to police in Acton, Massachusetts, about an alleged “violent domestic incident” in Owings Mills on Jan. 16, in which the “suspect’s brother also drew a firearm.”

An NFL spokesperson said last week that the league was in the “early stages” of reviewing the incident.

Flowers just completed a rookie season in which he logged a team-best 77 receptions and 858 receiving yards, both of which are rookie records for the team.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire