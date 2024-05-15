NFL Christmas Day games to stream live on Netflix

Fans attend the NFL Draft in April. Netflix and the NFL have announced a new deal for Netflix to stream the National Football League's (NFL) Christmas Day marquee games. File Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI

May 15 (UPI) -- Netflix and the National Football League (NFL) have announced a new deal for Netflix to stream the NFL's Christmas Day marquee games.

Netflix will stream the NFL's two Christmas Day games Dec. 25 this year and will stream at least one holiday game in both 2025 and 2026 as part of the three-season deal.

Netflix and the NFL previously collaborated on the sports docuseries Quarterback, which premiered in July 2023. The pair are developing a new show, Receiver, which will debut on Netflix this summer.

"Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live -- tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more," Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said in a statement. "There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We're so excited that the NFL's Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."

"We couldn't be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world," NFL EVP of media distribution Hans Schroeder added. "The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans."

The NFL will announce its full 2024 schedule, including the Christmas Day matchups, Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

Netflix's other sports content includes the docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing and Break Point. In addition, it will stream a live boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in July.