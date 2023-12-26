Advertisement
Live

NFL Christmas Day: 49ers, Ravens cap holiday slate with heavyweight showdown; highlights, score, updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
111
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face their toughest test of the season against the 49ers. (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Regular-season matchups don’t get much bigger than this. A potential Super Bowl preview pits the AFC-best Baltimore Ravens against the NFC-best San Francisco 49ers. Both teams sit atop their conference standings and will look to maintain control of their paths to a No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Christmas night capper has high stakes for the MVP race as well with not two, but three legitimate MVP candidates. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey are busy making each other’s public MVP case. Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, is looking to zero in on a second career MVP trophy. Monday’s result will go a long way in determining who wins the hardware

Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.

Early results: Raiders defense leads upset of Chiefs | Eagles hang on vs. Giants 

Live84 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff

  • The Ravens have posted a 3-and-out, been sacked by a ref in the end zone and lost a turnover on downs because someone grabbed Willie Snead. It is still a one-score game.

  • Ravens defense holds steady from there and forces a 4th-and-8. Jake Moody makes a 45-yard field goal to put the Niners up 5-0, a very normal football score.

  • Wow, Niners go for it on 4th-and-1 and the refs call the Ravens for defensive holding after they sack Brock Purdy for a turnover on downs. First down Niners.

  • Have you ever heard the term "playing against the refs"?

  • And there's our first controversial play. The Niners rushed Lamar Jackson into the end zone, Jackson gets a route out of danger .... then trips on an official who slipped. It's ridiculous, but it's a safety after the officials call Jackson for intentional grounding.

  • Lamar Jackson has had a couple big misses already. Had a ton of time then threw well behind Zay Flowers on second down. He follows up with another pass to the rookie for first down on the next play, though.

  • INTERCEPTION

    Brock Purdy's first throw into the end zone is picked off by Kyle Hamilton, who is on track for All-Pro honors. Ravens ball at their own 8-yard line.

  • Niners get the first big strike with a 58-yard catch-and-run by George Kittle on third down.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Troy Aikman sounds especially offended over the description of Brock Purdy as a "system quarterback." 🤔

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

  • Ravens open with a 3-and-out. A 2-yard run and two incompletions.

  • Ravens open the game with a Tylan Wallace return to the 31. Here we go.

  • Jason Owens

    The Ravens have the ball first. Game on.

  • Jason Owens
  • Jason Owens
  • Jason Owens

    That's the game. The Giants had a chance, but Tyrod Taylor's throw in the end zone as time expired was picked off by Kelee Ringo. Eagles hold on for a 33-25 win.

  • Jason Owens

    The Giants have a shot. They hold on third down to force a Jake Elliott field-goal attempt. Eagles lead, 33-25 after Elliott connects from 43 yards. Giants will get the ball back trailing, 33-25.

  • Jason Owens

    This game's not over. Tyrod Taylor hits Darius Slayton for a 69-yard touchdown to cut Philadelphia's lead to 30-25. The Giants took 42 seconds to score. Eagles get the ball back with 5:22 remaining.

  • Jason Owens

    The Eagles tacked on a field goal to extend their lead to 30-27 with 6:04 remaining.

  • Jason Owens

    The Giants roll the dice and lose. They choose to pass on fourth-and-1 at the Philadelphia 42-yard line. Tyrod Taylor's pass bounces off Wan'Dale Robinson's hands, and the Giants turn it over on downs. The contested pass was short of the sticks, and probably wouldn't have led to a first down if complete.

  • Jason Owens

    Big answer by the Eagles.

    Jalen Hurts finds A.J. Brown for 42 yards to convert on third-and-20, setting up a 5-yard D'Andre Swift touchdown run. Eagles lead 27-18 after the 75-yard drive.

  • Jason Owens

    Adoree Jackson has a pick 6 off Jalen Hurts, and the Giants are back in this thing. Eagles lead, 20-18 after the Giants tacked on a two-point conversion on top of Jackson's touchdown. Third quarter is almost over.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Star Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was shaken up after a hit by Adoree' Jackson following an incomplete pass, but walked off the field under his own power.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    And here are the Ravens' inactives against the 49ers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here are the 49ers' inactives against the Ravens, headlined by WR Jauan Jennings, RB Elijah Mitchell and DL Arik Armstead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Is there a competitive game brewing in Philadelphia?

    The Giants stop the Eagles on third down and get the ball back down 10 points with 12:03 left in the third quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saquon Barkley punches it in after the Eagles' fumble, and suddenly it's a 20-10 deficit.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Big start to the second half for the Giants!

    Boston Scott is hit by his own teammates and fumbles the opening kickoff and New York takes over near the end zone.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Eagles kick another field goal and take a 20-3 lead into the half.

    Interesting sequence leading up to it: Jalen Hurts scrambled the previous play but didn't get out of bounds despite the Eagles having no timeouts. The Giants' Bobby Okereke bailed him out, though, by committing a delay of game penalty, holding onto the ball after what he might have thought was a fumble.

    A Christmas gift of three extra points for the Eagles.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another view of the DeVonta Smith touchdown catch-and-run, featuring Olamide Zaccheaus blocking the heck out of people.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Hurts. DeVonta Smith. Six for the Eagles.

    Philadelphia extends its lead to 17-3 early in the second quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Hurts now owns the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season.

    His first quarter touchdown was his 15th this year, breaking a tie with Cam Newton (2011).

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles stall out in goal-to-go and Jake Elliott boots a 28-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-3.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    That's the end of the first quarter, Eagles on top of the Giants 7-3.

    D'Andre Swift thought he reversed field and scored a second touchdown for Philadelphia, but his knee was ruled to have been down during the play.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Incredible play by Jalen Hurts to track down a bad snap and hit Grant Calcaterra for a first down!

    That's Calcaterra's first catch of the season.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Mason Crosby signed with the Giants on Saturday. Mason Crosby kicked his first field goal for the Giants on Monday, from 52 yards out to cut the Eagles' lead to 7-3.

  • Jason Owens

    The brotherly shove gets it done. Eagles up 7-0 early after a big punt return sets them up in the red zone.

  • Jason Owens

    A 54-yard punt return by Britain Covey has the Eagles in business on their first drive. Philadelphia's first drive starts at the New York 13-yard line.

  • Jason Owens

    Three-and-out for the Giants on their first possession.

  • Jason Owens

    The Eagles will kick off to start the game after winning the toss. The Giants have the ball first.

  • Jason Owens

    Eagles vs. Giants is up next.

  • Jason Owens

    And that's the game. The Raiders run out the clock and hold on for a stunning 20-14 upset of the Raiders. Kansas City is still in control of the AFC West at 9-6, two games ahead of the second place Denver Broncos (7-8). But there's reason for worry in Kansas City.

  • Jason Owens

    Zamir White put the game to bed for the Raiders. Two big runs (43 and 15 yards) has Las Vegas in the red zone with 2:00 remaining. The Chiefs are out of timeouts. The Raiders can run out the clock from here. What an upset.