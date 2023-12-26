Yahoo Sports Staff
Live
NFL Christmas Day: 49ers, Ravens cap holiday slate with heavyweight showdown; highlights, score, updates
Regular-season matchups don’t get much bigger than this. A potential Super Bowl preview pits the AFC-best Baltimore Ravens against the NFC-best San Francisco 49ers. Both teams sit atop their conference standings and will look to maintain control of their paths to a No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs.
The Christmas night capper has high stakes for the MVP race as well with not two, but three legitimate MVP candidates. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey are busy making each other’s public MVP case. Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, is looking to zero in on a second career MVP trophy. Monday’s result will go a long way in determining who wins the hardware
Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Early results: Raiders defense leads upset of Chiefs | Eagles hang on vs. Giants
Live84 updates
Patrick Mekari in at LT to start the Ravens' third drive.
— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 26, 2023
That was Jake Moody's first field goal at Levi's Stadium since Nov. 19 vs. Tampa Bay
Rookie is 19/22 on FG, 53/53 on PAT
— Cam Inman (@CamInman) December 26, 2023
The Ravens have posted a 3-and-out, been sacked by a ref in the end zone and lost a turnover on downs because someone grabbed Willie Snead. It is still a one-score game.
Ravens defense holds steady from there and forces a 4th-and-8. Jake Moody makes a 45-yard field goal to put the Niners up 5-0, a very normal football score.
Wow, Niners go for it on 4th-and-1 and the refs call the Ravens for defensive holding after they sack Brock Purdy for a turnover on downs. First down Niners.
Have you ever heard the term "playing against the refs"?
This play ended up being a safety for the 1st points of the game.
📺: #BALvsSF on ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pkwa8SXokx pic.twitter.com/W3MEkx5zVe
— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2023
And there's our first controversial play. The Niners rushed Lamar Jackson into the end zone, Jackson gets a route out of danger .... then trips on an official who slipped. It's ridiculous, but it's a safety after the officials call Jackson for intentional grounding.
Lamar Jackson has had a couple big misses already. Had a ton of time then threw well behind Zay Flowers on second down. He follows up with another pass to the rookie for first down on the next play, though.
That was Purdy's eighth INT of the season. SF did not attempt any runs on their opening drive.
— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 26, 2023
Purdy is picked off by Kyle Hamilton!
📺: #BALvsSF on ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pkwa8SXokx pic.twitter.com/EDsINAHRCx
— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2023
INTERCEPTION
Brock Purdy's first throw into the end zone is picked off by Kyle Hamilton, who is on track for All-Pro honors. Ravens ball at their own 8-yard line.
Looks like Baltimore is going to bring pressure against Brock Purdy on these money down plays, and so far he's making the Ravens pay.
— Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) December 26, 2023
Niners get the first big strike with a 58-yard catch-and-run by George Kittle on third down.
George Kittle goes for 58 yards!
📺: #BALvsSF on ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pkwa8SXokx pic.twitter.com/XPez8PpqDD
— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2023
The #49ers are averaging an NFL-best 6.8 yards per play. The #Ravens are allowing 4.4 yards per play, fewest in the league.
— Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) December 26, 2023
Bosa had a little chat with the officials after that one, may have gotten held just a wee bit.
— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 26, 2023
Ravens open with a 3-and-out. A 2-yard run and two incompletions.
Justice Hill gets the start at RB, and the first handoff. #RavensFlock
— Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) December 26, 2023
Ravens open the game with a Tylan Wallace return to the 31. Here we go.