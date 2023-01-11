NFL betting: Ranking the playoff coaches, from Chiefs' Andy Reid to Dolphins' Mike McDaniel

Millenniums after Hellenistic astronomers enlightened society as to the spherical nature of the rock we cohabitate, NFL coaches spend every waking moment searching for an intangible edge on an acre of grass. In the playoffs, exploiting those edges is often the difference between hoisting the Lombardi trophy and saying, "We'll get 'em next year."

Here is a ranking of every head coach in the 2022 NFL playoffs, based on Super Bowl victories, conference championships, and postseason records:

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl wins: 1

Conference championships: 3

Playoff record: 19-16 (.543)

Big Red's offense dominated this year, topping the NFL in points, EPA per play, and success rate on the shoulders of another MVP season from Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City finished second in red zone scoring percentage (69.4%), boosted by an 84.6% mark over their last three outings. Imagine how scary this team would be if Reid embraced analytics as passionately as he embraces the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle. The Chiefs enter the playoffs having won 10 of their last 11 games and are the odds-on favorite to win the whole shebang.

First round matchup: BYE

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +325

2. Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl wins: 1

Conference championships: 2

Playoff record: 11-10 (.524)

No one expected Seattle to make the playoffs in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. Only the Texans and Falcons opened the 2022 season with a lower expected win total than Seattle's 5.5. I'd say it's likely one-and-done for The Great Masticator, but his team has been defying expectations since Week 1.

First round matchup: (+9.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +8000

3. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Super Bowl wins: 1

Conference championships: 1

Playoff record: 4-2 (.667)

Jacksonville went from posting the NFL's worst record in back-to-back seasons to winning the AFC South after Pederson swooped in to restore some dignity to the franchise. Can the man who won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles replicate that success with an infinitely more talented Trevor Lawrence?

First round matchup: (+1.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +5000

4. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl wins: 1

Conference championships: 1

Playoff record: 11-8 (.579)

In the decade since Harbaugh earned a parade for the city of Baltimore, he's 2-4 in the postseason, never winning more than one game. The Ravens may have the best defense in the AFC, but Lamar Jackson hasn't played in over a month and it's tough to see this team advancing without a healthy version of the 2019 MVP.

First round matchup: (+7) at Cincinnati Bengals

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4000

5. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl wins: 1

Conference championships: 1

Playoff record: 10-9 (.526)

McCarthy has coached elite rosters for the overwhelming majority of his 16 seasons and has one ring to show for it. Trusting him to win a crucial game is like trusting Skip Bayless to go a week without saying something moronic.

First round matchup: (-2.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +1400

6. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl wins: 0

Conference championships: 1

Playoff record: 3-1 (.750)

Taylor's playoff sample size is just one postseason, but it was a highly impressive one that saw Cincinnati dig itself out of a 21-3 hole in the AFC championship to beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead. This team is dangerous on both sides of the ball and could easily end up returning to the Super Bowl.

First round matchup: (-7) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +750

7. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl wins: 0

Conference championships: 1

Playoff record: 4-2 (.667)

If defense wins championships, this is your Super Bowl champion. Their offense isn't too shabby, either. In Brock Purdy's five starts, the Niners scored 35, 21, 37, 37, and 38 points. They've won 10 straight. Three more victories and Shanahan will get a shot at redeeming himself for choking away Super Bowl LIV.

First round matchup: (-9.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +500

8. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl wins: 0

Conference championships: 0

Playoff record: 3-4 (.429)

To be the man, you've gotta beat the man. Kansas City sent Buffalo packing in each of the past two postseasons and are looking like the better team heading into this one. A neutral field awaits the pair if they meet in the AFC championship.

First round matchup: (-9.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +400

9. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl wins: 0

Conference championships: 0

Playoff record: 0-1 (.000)

Sirianni's roster is drastically different than the one that flamed out in the 2021 playoffs. The additions of Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson transformed the defense into a wrecking ball. The draft day trade for A.J. Brown also provided Jalen Hurts and the offense with the gamebreaker they were missing. Their Super Bowl run may stop short if right tackle Lane Johnson is unable to return from a torn adductor.

First round matchup: BYE

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +500

COACHES WITH NO PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

The good news is that the Vikings went 11-0 in one-score games this season and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. The bad news is that this team is more fraudulent than Sam Bankman-Fried. They're the sixth-worst team in the NFL, according to DVOA, and their offensive line is falling apart at the most inopportune time.

First round matchup: (-3) vs. New York Giants

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +3000

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bowles is the guy at the poker table who puts his money in bad all night, keeps making hands on the river, then goes home thinking he played well. Tom Brady and the Tampa defense could pull out a victory against Dallas, but this team is drawing dead when it comes to the Lombardi trophy.

First round matchup: (+2.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +2500

Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers

The decision to play his starters for the majority of a meaningless Week 18 game doesn't reflect well on Staley. His postgame reasoning makes even less sense. Hopefully, Staley learns from the mistakes he's made in his first two years on the job, but it's hard to put any faith in him or offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi at the moment as their blunders pile up.

First round matchup: (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +2500

Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Daboll did a great job of turning the Giants around in his first year as head coach. They're still a mediocre team and have as much of a chance to win the Super Bowl as I have of marrying Cardi B, okurrr?

First round matchup: (+3) at Minnesota Vikings

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +6600

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

There's no question that McDaniel is a brilliant offensive mind. Things aren't looking so bright for Miami's playoff hopes, though, as Tua Tagovailoa has yet to clear concussion protocol. The Dolphins have lost five of their last six games.

First round matchup: (+9.5) at Buffalo Bills

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +5000

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, Football Outsiders, and rbsdm.com (garbage time removed).