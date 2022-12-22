NFL betting, odds: Week 16 teaser depending on some key underdogs

There are many juicy teaser-leg options for Week 16. With the regular season approaching the end, there are plenty of matchups that provide value due to playoff implications. Here are some teaser options for the NFL this week.

As a reminder, here are some general guidelines to follow if you are wagering on NFL teasers to keep risk in check.

Stick to six-point teasers (you need to win more consistently to offset the higher price).

Keep it to a two-team teaser (the more pieces you add, the greater the risk).

Target lower-totaled games (the more points expected, the more variance involved).

Tease through the key numbers of three and seven (this approach is at the heart of all proven winning strategies).

Current Week 16 teaser-leg options

Jaguars +8.5 at Jets, 36

Bills -2.5 at Bears, 39.5

Panthers +8.5 vs. Lions, 44

Raiders +8.5 at Steelers, 37.5

Rams +8.5 vs. Broncos, 36.5

Buccaneers -1.5 at Cardinals, 40.5

Week 16 unconventional option

Saints +9 at Browns, 32.5 (+3 priced at -120)

Typically, to reduce risk, you would want to take the +3 as a solo wager. However, because the price is indicative that the line could move from +3 to +2.5, teasing at a better number makes sense.

Week 16 NFL teaser to bet: Raiders +8.5/Saints +9

With so many low totals on the board this week, almost every leg is an intriguing option. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has had three straight games completing less than 55% of his passes. However, Carr does have five touchdown passes in that span. Despite facing quarterbacks like Andy Dalton, Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Tyler Huntley and Sam Darnold, the Pittsburgh defense is still 30th in the league in touchdown rate allowed to opposing passers.

Against Joe Burrow, the Steelers allowed 9.1 yards per pass attempt and four touchdowns passes. Weather could come into play with wind as a factor, which could even the playing field. Josh Jacobs has been a rushing machine for the Raiders, gaining at least 93 yards in five game straight and 109 against a solid Broncos defense.

Extreme wind is expected in the Saints-Browns game, which is why the total is at 32.5, the lowest total since Week 8 of the 2007 season. You back the Saints because of the defense. In the past four weeks, the Saints have allowed the fewest yards per play in the league. In the last three game, New Orleans has allowed no more than 18 points per game, while giving up 12 total touchdowns since Week 7. The Browns' offense is not efficient with Deshaun Watson behind center. Since Week 9, the Browns are 29th in points per drive, and with Watson are 31st in drives to gain either a first down or a touchdown. In two of his three games, Watson has thrown for 160 yards or less with two interceptions and six sacks. The Saints' defense has a big opportunity to capitalize against a Browns offense that’s slipped with Watson starting.