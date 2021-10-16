NFL betting: Four player props for Week 6

A week after being served an appetizer of New York Jets-Atlanta Falcons, the NFL's London fan base will chow down on a main course of Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars, further perpetuating the stereotype of bad English cuisine. While it may not be the best game on the Sunday slate, it does offer us one of the best player props on the board. Here are my four favorite player props from BetMGM:

James Robinson over 70.5 rushing yards

Jaguars head coach and socialite Urban Meyer stated earlier this week that he likes his team's offensive identity and that he has a goal for them to rush for 250 yards and pass for 250 yards in a game. He's been putting the ball in Robinson's hands and with good reason. The undrafted free agent is PFF's second-highest graded rusher this season and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Over the last three weeks, Robinson has turned 51 carries into 315 rushing yards and has cleared this prop every time. The Dolphins are giving up 133.6 yards per game on the ground, setting the table for another big Robinson performance.

Joe Burrow under 34.5 passing attempts

Burrow has only attempted more than 34 passes once this season and that was in an overtime loss to the Packers last week where running back Joe Mixon was on a pitch count coming off an ankle injury. Bengals coach Zac Taylor has confirmed that Mixon will have no such restrictions against the Lions. With Burrow taking some brutal shots in the Green Bay game and visiting the hospital afterward for a throat contusion, expect Cincinnati to protect him this week by giving Mixon a heavy workload like we saw earlier this year.

Ricky Seals-Jones over 3.5 receptions

Washington's tight end attracted nine targets last week for a 24% target share. This Sunday, he gets a matchup against a Chiefs defense that's more forgiving than the Dalai Lama. They're allowing six receptions per game to tight ends and are favored by nearly a touchdown, which bodes well for Seals-Jones' chances of producing in another negative game script.

Chase Claypool over 62.5 receiving yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster's season-ending shoulder injury means that Claypool will now be on the field in two-receiver sets. This increase in opportunity should lead to an increase in usage for the big-bodied wideout, who has hit this prop in three of the four weeks he's played. The Seahawks have given up 424 receiving yards to receivers over the last three weeks and are in a position to get embarrassed by an alpha for a fourth straight game. There's also some value in Claypool to score the first touchdown of the game at +700.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool posted 130 receiving yards on the Denver Broncos last week. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by PFF, Pro Football Reference, and nfl.com.