NFL 2024 schedule leak: Raiders open at LA Chargers, face Derek Carr and Saints Week 17

The full schedule will be released soon. But for now, there are some more leaks out. Vic Tafur of The Athletic has the two opponents against whom the Raiders open and close the season.

First up on the regular season slate will be the Chargers and new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Then to the second-to-last game of the season, the Raiders will head to New Orleans to face the Saints and Derek Carr (if he’s still the starter by that point).

Sorry, I read that question wrong. Raiders are at Saints Week 17. They open against the Chargers in LA. No more leaks from me. pic.twitter.com/npO1Nauh7Z — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 15, 2024

Tafur went on to say the Raiders will start the season on the road for the first two weeks, putting their home opener Week three. Though, that game in LA is basically a home game for them. Sometimes it seems like more of a home game than their games at Allegiant.

It’s a bit surprising the schedule makers would put the Derek Carr reunion game in Week 17. A lot can happen between the start and the end of the season. Carr could get hurt, he could be benched, or one or both of the teams may have nothing left to play for.

