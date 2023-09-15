NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons

The second week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Eagles and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Saints, Panthers, Browns, and Steelers play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Packers at Falcons

The Packers may not have LT David Bakhtiari (knee, rest), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), and LB Quay Walker (concussion) as all four have been listed as questionable.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) is set to make his first appearance of the regular season after avoiding an injury designation on Friday. LB Troy Andersen (concussion) is out and CB Jeff Okudah (foot) is listed as questionable.

Raiders at Bills

DE Chandler Jones (not injury related) remains away from the Raiders and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) has been ruled out.

The Bills did not issue any injury designations.

Ravens at Bengals

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), T Ronnie Stanley (knee), and S Marcus Williams (pectoral) are all out for the Ravens this weekend. TE Mark Andrews (quad) is questionable to play after sitting out last season.

The Bengals list LB Markus Bailey (knee), RB Chris Evans (hamstring), and DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) as questionable.

Seahawks at Lions

The Seahawks will take the field in Detroit without S Jamal Adams (knee), T Charles Cross (toe), and DE Mike Morris (shoulder). First-round CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) is set to make his NFL debut, but LB Devin Bush (shoulder) and LB Boye Mafe (knee) are listed as questionable.

T Taylor Decker (ankle) is expected to sit out for the Lions after being listed as doubtful. CB Khalil Dorsey (illness), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee, hamstring), and DE Josh Paschal (knee) have been ruled out.

Colts at Texans

The Colts are set to have RB Zack Moss (arm) in the lineup for the first time this season, but G Quenton Nelson (toe) is listed as questionable. TE Drew Ogletree (concussion) also got that listing Friday.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) is listed as questionable to play after a limited practice on Friday. LT Laremy Tunsil (knee) and LB Neville Hewitt (illness) are also listed as questionable. S Jalen Pitre (chest) and S Jimmie Ward (hip) will not play.

Chiefs at Jaguars

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said TE Travis Kelce (knee) will play, but he's officially listed as questionable. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire also drew a questionable designation this week.

S Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and CB Gregory Junior (hamstring) won't play for the Jaguars. C Luke Fortner (ankle), DE Tyler Lacy (hip), and G Brandon Scherff (ankle) make up this week's questionable contingent.

Bears at Buccaneers

CB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) is the only Bears player with an injury designation. He's considered doubtful for Sunday.

The Buccaneers will not have CB Carlton Davis (toe), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), or DT Calijah Kancey (calf) this weekend. S Christian Izien (concussion) is their only questionable player.

Chargers at Titans

DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) returned for a limited practice Friday and the Chargers have listed him as questionable for Sunday. RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) is likely to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring, personal), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), and LB Chris Rumph (hamstring) are also in the doubtful category.

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable after getting hurt in his Titans debut. OL Peter Skowronski (illness) is also questionable while S Amani Hooker (concussion) and CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Giants at Cardinals

Giants LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable, but TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is off the injury report. LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are doubtful to play in Arizona.

S Budda Baker (hamstring) was added to the Cardinals injury report Friday and he's listed as questionable. DL L.J. Collier (biceps) and LB Josh Woods (ankle) have been ruled out while T Kelvin Beachum (hand) and DL Leki Fotu (shoulder) join Baker with questionable tags.

49ers at Rams

49ers CB Samuel Womack (knee) was ruled out and he will be placed on injured reserve.

WR Puka Nacua (oblique) returned to practice for the Rams after missing Thursday and he's been listed as questionable to play along with LB Ernest Jones (illness), C Coleman Shelton (toe), and S Russ Yeast (knee). Head coach Sean McVay said he expects Nacua to play.

Jets at Cowboys

The Jets list T Mekhi Becton (knee), T Duane Brown (shoulder), RB Breece Hall (knee), and K Greg Zuerlein (right groin). They worked out kickers Friday because of Zuerlein's injury.

G Zack Martin (groin) took every rep in Friday's practice before being listed as questionable. WR Brandin Cooks (knee) is also questionable, but LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) and S Donovan Wilson (calf) are set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Commanders at Broncos

CB Jartavius Martin (concussion) is out for the Commanders.

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is set for his 2023 debut after the Broncos declined to give him an injury designation. LB Frank Clark (hip) and TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) have been ruled out for the home team.

Dolphins at Patriots

T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee), S Elijah Campbell (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle), and LB Jaelan Phillips (back) are questionable for the Dolphins. Phillips made his first appearance on the injury report on Friday.

The Patriots added CB Jonathan Jones (hamstring) to the injury report Friday and listed him as questionable. T Trent Brown (concussion), G Sidy Sow (concussion), G Michael Onwenu (ankle), G Cole Strange (knee), and WR DeVante Parker (knee) are also carrying that tag into the weekend.