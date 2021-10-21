NFC Playoff Picture: Where are the Vikings in the conference standings of Week 7?

Jack White
·1 min read
In this article:
Minnesota notched its record to 3-3 with a victory over Carolina in Week 6. The Vikings have their flaws, but the team’s knack for late-game heroics has placed them squarely in the NFC playoff picture.

So where does that leave Minnesota specifically? Take a look here:

NFC Playoff Picture after Week 6:

  1. Arizona Cardinals (6-0)

  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

  3. Green Bay Packers (5-1)

  4. Dallas Cowboys (5-1)

  5. Los Angeles Rams (5-1)

  6. New Orleans Saints (3-2)

  7. Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

In the hunt:

NFC playoff matchups if the season ended today:

  • No. 2 Buccaneers vs. No. 7 Vikings

  • No. 3 Packers vs. No. 6 Saints

  • No. 4 Cowboys vs. No. 5 Rams

The Buccaneers would be a tough first-round adversary for the Vikings. Last year, the two teams faced off in a game with huge playoff implications. Fair or not, Tampa Bay got the better of Minnesota. The two teams’ seasons went in opposite directions after that. The Vikings finished 7-9 and missed the postseason. And the Buccaneers, of course, won the Super Bowl.

