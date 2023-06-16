NFC North Roundtable: Player to avoid in dynasty fantasy football leagues

The Chicago Bears are building around Justin Fields, the Detroit Lions are entering the season as betting favorites to win the division, the Green Bay Packers are transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and the Minnesota Vikings are attempting to repeat as division champs for the first time since 2008-09.

There’s a lot going on in the NFC North this season.

In the latest of a series of posts previewing the division ahead of the 2023 season, Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, Zach Kruse of Packers Wire and Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire answered the question: What player should you avoid in dynasty fantasy football leagues?

Chicago Bears: TE Cole Kmet

Kmet was the Bears’ leading receiver last season in the league’s worst passing attack. Kmet went from zero touchdowns in 2021 to seven touchdowns in 2022, as Justin Fields’ top target. While there will be a greater emphasis on the passing game in 2023, Chicago has added several weapons to the mix, including receiver DJ Moore and Tyler Scott, as well as tight end Robert Tonyan. The addition of Tonyan, known for his production in the red zone, could lessen Kmet’s fantasy value. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Detroit Lions: Any kicker

Right now the Lions have three kickers on the roster: Michael Badgley, John Parker Romo and Riley Patterson. Based on what we witnessed in minicamp and OTAs, none really have an inside track on seizing the role.

Whoever winds up winning the battle (early guess: Badgley) won’t likely be a great fantasy producer. Head coach Dan Campbell and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp have independently stated that the Lions aren’t interested in kicking many long field goals; Campbell would rather go for it than attempt a 53-yarder in most situations. That might be the correct analytical decision, but it certainly won’t help your fantasy team. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: Any tight end

Josiah Deguara is a 2020 third-round pick and 2023 picks Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft are dripping with talent and potential, but there is big danger in assuming any of the three will immediately become fantasy relevant this year. While the opportunity at tight end in Green Bay is massive, Deguara is mostly an H-back and rookie tight ends often struggle. The guess here is production from the tight end position will be sporadic for the Packers in 2023. Down the line, Musgrave and Kraft could become big-time players, making them attractive players to stash in dynasty leagues. Just don’t expect much ROI early. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Minnesota Vikings: RB Alexander Mattison

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

I know what you must be thinking. Why should I stay away from Mattison? Simply put, he won’t be worth the assets you have to spend to acquire him. On a two-year contract, Mattison is going to be the starter, but the Vikings are transitioning to a running back by committee approach. They love second-year back Ty Chandler and will use both him and DeWayne McBride with consistency. Tread lightly with Mattison, as he won’t be a bell cow. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

