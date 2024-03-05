What’s next for Russell Wilson? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post to discuss the future of the veteran quarterback ahead of his impending release by the Broncos.

Video Transcript

CHARLES MCDONALD: I would still say Russ is one of the 32 best quarterbacks in football, for sure. So where does he land? Like where and well, first of all, let's start off with this. You watched him all season. What do you think he has left in the tank as far as like being an effective starter goes?

RYAN MCFADDEN: Honestly, I think he can be an effective starter. Yeah, you gotta think about it like his situation was this like over these two years, he had two different head coaches, two different play-- two different play callers, and his first year everyone like half the team was basically injured. And then this year under Payton, even though they didn't really get along on the field, had that connection, he still threw for 26 touchdown passes, 8 interceptions. I still think he has a lot in the tank. I think it's just about him going to the right situation. I know Russ is he has that, you know, winning mentality. I want to still win.

I want to compete so we're in that scenario and I think Pittsburgh fits in best in terms of that where, you know, you, go to they were just in a play-- they were in the playoffs this year and they had Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett as their quarterback. So I think you put Russell in there and that's an upgrade for that organization and if you get in the playoffs with those two guys, I'm pretty sure you're going to get to the playoffs with Russell Wilson. I think he still got a couple of years left in the tank. Is he the same guy we saw back in Seattle? No, but do I think he's still a quality starter in this league? Most definitely. He just wasn't a quality-- he just wasn't what Sean Payton wanted.

CHARLES MCDONALD: I don't really know how accurate this is. It seems like Kirk Cousins is headed to Atlanta. I mean, I don't really see a reason why you would move from Minneapolis to Atlanta unless you planned on playing for the Falcons and that was within your goal. And the Falcons, they have the cap situation to make that happen and they have enough intriguing pieces on offense where I can see why Kirk would say to himself, I can change this and maybe be the guy that gets them back to the playoffs.

The other quarterback moves that we are waiting to hear on is like Russell Wilson. Let's say, you know, I think Steelers is a good fit for him. I still think Falcons is on the table for him. Once we get one domino to fall, whether it's Justin Fields trade or Kirk Cousins signing in Atlanta or someone else, then we'll start to see where it goes, but I know one thing though. If I'm Russell Wilson you can sign me for the vet minimum, bro, because that money is still coming my way regardless.

