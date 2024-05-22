What next for Mauricio Pochettino: Man Utd and Bayern Munich possible – but Spurs unlikely

Mauricio Pochettino is off to pastures new - PA/Nick Potts

When Mauricio Pochettino took the Chelsea job last summer it was a risk for him. But there is no risk now.

The club’s stock has fallen. Pochettino’s has risen. And maybe in the decision to “mutually part ways” there is a sense that he has decided, amid his understandable frustration, that it is time to quit while he is ahead.

If there were any doubts about the 52-year-old Argentine coming back into the Premier League, after being sacked by Paris St-Germain and not really settling there, leading to the perception that he might struggle at a ‘big club’, then they have been banished.

Maybe, with hindsight, Pochettino will regret not accepting the offer from Aston Villa, following the dismissal of Steven Gerrard, given the degree of power that Unai Emery has received. The kind of power he would love.

It is understood that, at that time, Pochettino decided to hold out for a Champions League club – or one with that history – with the irony being that Villa are one now and Chelsea are not.

But he can walk away from Stamford Bridge knowing he has done an impressive job in continually trying circumstances and he can expect to be in demand.

There was pressure earlier in the campaign and there was the inference he would be sacked if he did not deliver European football which will have annoyed him. In the end Pochettino has produced a sixth-place finish and has overperformed.

More than £1 billion has been spent but no manager would have wanted to assemble this outfit. Somehow Pochettino dealt with a crippling injury list, a bloated squad and moulded them into a team. But he appears to have been treated with a degree of disdain when it comes to what happens next.

A run of five victories to finish the campaign, with just one defeat – albeit the 5-0 embarrassment away to Arsenal – in 15 league games, has changed the dynamic around Pochettino, who is a proud man and one who knows what he wants. He will also have been irritated by the constant, understandable (given the owners) talk over his future.

The fact that he had to undertake an internal review with not one but two sporting directors – Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart – was farcical in itself. Logically it is an indictment that Pochettino is leaving.

Pochettino never was the problem

The clear takeaway from watching Chelsea is they are a well-coached team despite being a wholly unbalanced squad. Pochettino was not and never was the problem. They would have been nowhere without him this season.

And, so, what next? Bayern Munich would be negligent if they were not on the phone and after the mess they have made of finding a successor for Thomas Tuchel they may be about to luck out. It remains to be seen, though, whether Pochettino would be interested given his problems at PSG and whether he wants to stay in the Premier League which may suit him better. Bayern may already know that.

The intriguing option – should the club decide to make a change after Saturday’s FA Cup Final – is Manchester United and not least because we know, for sure, it is a job that Pochettino has coveted in the past.

His friendship with Sir Alex Ferguson is genuine and, at one point, Pochettino felt he was destined to take over with the former United manager championing him. Pochettino then feared it might never happen. But, surely, he would surely want it if Erik ten Hag was sacked and the vacancy. It remains to be seen whether that happens and whether he fits the profile of what Ineos wants. They may prefer more of a head coach than a manager.

Pochettino probably felt that taking over at Chelsea ruled him out of the running at United in the future. Now he is out of the club – although we do not know, as with Roberto De Zerbi leaving Brighton and Hove Albion, what potential compensation payments are due should he quickly join someone else.

Pochettino may bide his time. He has earned that right. Having done so well at Tottenham Hotspur he has now answered any questions there were – after PSG – about his managerial ability. It stands him in good stead and it would be surprising if he does not land at a club that he feels he deserves after the turmoil at Chelsea. He has earned it.

For Pochettino going to Chelsea was always a gamble. If he had failed there, he would have struggled to get another significant job of the scale that he feels he deserves. Two set-backs are hard to come back from.

So no one can now blame him for cashing in his chips. He has chosen the right moment and played the game just right. He is back among the top tier of managers at a time when there appears to be a dearth of them.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.