Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi close on Xabi Alonso

Ruben Amorim is emerging as a potential new favourite in the race to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the next Liverpool manager.

Reds legend Xabi Alonso had been considered the overwhelming frontrunner to return to Anfield and take the reins this summer ever since Klopp stunned the football world back in January by announcing that his nine-year spell in charge on Merseyside would be ending at the end of the current season.

However, it emerged on Friday night that the Spaniard was likely to stay at Bayer Leverkusen instead, having the club well on course to lift their maiden Bundesliga title with a 10-point gap to reigning champions Bayern Munich with only 10 games left to play this term.

Such a decision would deal a hefty blow to both former clubs Liverpool and Bayern, the latter of whom had also hoped to appoint him with Thomas Tuchel leaving the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP side are currently top of the Primeira Liga in Portugal (Getty Images)

Standard Sport understands that Liverpool do not now believe that Alonso will be available for hire in the months ahead as he seeks to remain at the BayArena for another season until 2025, when a release clause in his contract will apparently become active.

While Alonso still leads the bookmakers’ odds to succeed Klopp, Ruben Amorim is now seemingly surging forward in the race.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Sporting CP boss, formerly of Braga, is the candidate most appreciated by Liverpool and will be among the alternative options to Alonso now discussed internally at Anfield.

Only slight behind Amorim in the betting is Roberto De Zerbi, who has been widely hailed for his work at Brighton since succeeding Graham Potter in September 2022.

Then comes Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern 12 months ago and was linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham before in September being appointed as Hansi Flick’s replacement as Germany coach on a deal lasting until the end of their home European Championship this summer.

Nagelsmann has been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United over recent weeks, while the German FA have confirmed that talks are underway about extending his contract beyond Euro 2024.

Klopp’s current assistant Pep Lijnders also still figures in the betting as he seeks to start his own managerial career in the summer.

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has already dismissed links with the Liverpool job, while a return to the Premier League for ex-Chelsea manager Tuchel seems unlikely after a tough stint at Bayern.

Next Liverpool manager odds

Xabi Alonso - 5/4

Ruben Amorim - 15/8

Roberto De Zerbi - 9/4

Julian Nagelsmann - 14/1

Ange Postecoglou - 14/1

Thomas Tuchel - 16/1

Pep Lijnders - 16/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).