The next generation of outdoors sportsmen

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier Valley Sportsman Alliance is trying to get your kids off their phones and into the outdoors.

The Alliance has helped fund Alderson’s archery program’s trip to Daytona, Florida for competition as well as Greenbrier West’s JROTC building, among other activities and buildings. The Alliance is also sponsoring events that include outdoor activities, such as hunting, fishing, hiking, and biking.

Alliance Secretary, Bob Johnson said, “We run into kids a lot, as far as teaching hunter education, that they’re in the outdoors, but now I’m getting a lot of folks that are older that have never been involved in it. So, if we can start them at a young age, we can keep them all throughout their whole age.”

Johnson also told 59News that the Alliance will be hosting more events in October to help expand their outreach throughout Southern West Virginia.

The Alliance is raffling off a youth elk hunting trip for one lucky kid to go on with a chaperone. The child can be anywhere between 12 and 18.

The Greenbrier Valley Sportsman Alliance began in August 2023 and operates out of Greenbrier County. They have also had assistance from Summers County and Monroe County.

