Next Gen Stats: Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy had highest athleticism score in 2024 draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs took Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL draft to give Patrick Mahomes an elite deep threat to utilize next season.

Though Worthy wasn’t the first wide receiver off the board last week, his exceptional talents more than warranted selection in the first round.

After putting himself on the map by breaking the 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine, Worthy became an un-missable prospect who was both polarizing and almost universally coveted.

Worthy’s speed may have been what caused his meteoric rise up draft boards, but experts with NFL’s Next Gen Stats also had him graded as the most athletic player in the 2024 draft class overall.

RD 1 | PK 28 – Chiefs: Xavier Worthy WR, Texas The @Chiefs select Worthy with the 28th overall pick, who earned the highest NGS athleticism score of any wide receiver in the 2024 class (98).#NFLDraft | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/trt5O00AEy — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 26, 2024

Raw talent isn’t enough to propel any player to stardom in the NFL, but few athletes have the tools that come naturally to Worthy.

If he can channel his speed, agility, and strength into receptions, yards, and touchdowns in Andy Reid’s offense, the Chiefs might have found their next great wide receiver.

