Newton girls finish 10th at deep Linda Bloom Invitational

Apr. 28—MARSHALLTOWN — Linda Bloom has a special place in the heart of Newton head girls golf coach Nicole George. And very fond memories of the late Marshalltown head coach.

So playing in the Linda Bloom Invitational has been bittersweet for the George the past two seasons.

The Cardinals were back at the par 71 American Legion Golf Course on Thursday for the annual event, and they brought home a 10th-place finish. Newton shot a 412 and was better than Ottumwa (421), Dallas Center-Grimes (425) and Mason City (438).

"It's a bittersweet meet for me, as I have some very fond memories of Linda from when I played in high school," George said. "Coach (Scott) Enyart and Coach Bloom were good friends so Linda kind of became a second coach to the Newton girls when we were at the same tournaments."

Evie Main

Waukee Northwest won the tournament with a 327, while the rest of the top five featured Ames (335), Nevada (358), Marshalltown (360) and Ankeny Centennial (374).

Eva Pak led the Cardinals with a 99, while the other counting scores for Newton came from Evie Main (100), Addison Hook (103) and Kalleigh Berndt (110).

Addie Ratcliff (111) and Addison Van Maanen (134) posted non-counting scores.

"We are playing some fairly consistent golf," George said. "Our numbers have been pretty steady in the low 50s, but we are getting into the 40s these last few meets, which is awesome. I hope we can get everyone in the 40s during our last four meets and finish the season strong."

Marshalltown's Natalie Henson won medalist honors with a 1-over-par 72. Centennial's Payton Drefke was the runner-up with a 78.

Addison Hook