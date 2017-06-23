Yonder Alonso transformation from being just ‘a guy’ to the guy in Oakland

There were a thousand reasons Yonder Alonso chose to become a better ballplayer, not the least of them being that he believed it possible. That it was there for him. That he owed it to himself, to the rest of his career, whatever it held, and to the rest of his life, to work for it. He hadn’t become a ballplayer to be any old ballplayer. Time and not a small amount of failure – not even failure, exactly, but dissatisfaction with the results – had convinced him of that.

His young son, Troy, was part of his decision to start over. As was his wife. His dad, of whom Yonder said, “When I go oh-for-four, he goes oh-for-four. When I go four-for-four, he goes 10-for-10,” was part of it, too.

So it wasn’t just the batting average, the baseballs that died short of the track, the gnawing displeasure at another handful of hittable pitches he’d missed. It wasn’t just the quiet drives home from the ballpark, when he’d wondered if this could possibly be it, if this was the ballplayer he’d be. Not that any of that was insignificant, either.

See, a ballplayer gets one shot at a short period in his life when his body and mind are accommodating, and maybe you were a great college player once, and maybe you were the seventh overall pick in a draft once, and maybe you’ve made a few dollars and had some fun, but what’s that all mean when you’re coming up on 30 years old and the drives home from the ballpark aren’t getting any more comforting?

Wasn’t there supposed to be more? Isn’t there still time for that?

“There was a lot of catching up to do,” Alonso said.

There are survivors. There’s nothing wrong with being a survivor. Baseball’s a decent living and it’s better than a real job, and if you can ride a reputation for a while, ride some name recognition, maybe fill a team’s need adequately if not much better than that, then there’s some satisfaction there. It’s called being “a guy.”

Don’t have anybody at first base? Don’t have a backup catcher? Need a fifth starter?

Go get yourself “a guy.” He’ll hold down the job. He’ll stand over there, give a team a little something once in a while, be a good man in a clubhouse, have a day only he sees coming. Yeah, he’s a guy.

Yonder Alonso was becoming a guy. Maybe already was a guy.

He hated it.

“I wanted to be a lion,” he said.

Oakland’s Yonder Alonso spent the offseason working on his swing and the results are apparent. (Getty Images) More

He was driving to work this week, inching along in Oakland traffic, explaining how a 30-year-old guy in a half-a-season hits 17 home runs, bats .300 and, assuming voters are paying attention, plays to the verge of his first All-Star Game. Over parts of seven seasons, he’d hit for average occasionally. He’d hit doubles in the 30s twice. But never 10 home runs. He was a .269 hitter who didn’t strike out a lot, didn’t walk a lot, and didn’t make a lot of noise in the batter’s box. Other players hit home runs. He spent a little too much time, in his opinion, grounding into the shift and hoisting medium-deep fly balls. He was OK. You know, fine. By survivor standards. He also feared the game was about done with him.

“I watch a lot of the best players in the game,” he said. “How much they play like they’re savages. Like modern-day gladiators. Their attitude. Their confidence. Their body energy. The way they talk without talking. Like lions, man.”

He considered the player he was, standing 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, plenty strong, plenty dedicated, plenty skilled. He considered the results.

“When the games came round, I was hitting like I’m 160 pounds,” he said. “I’d think, ‘What is happening?’ It was weird.

“Here I was, a guy who’d been through it all, and I was thinking, ‘Hey, if you don’t make a change your days are numbered.’ I know the game is hard. It’s very humbling. But there’s no trying. If you don’t get it done, you don’t get it done. I had to get better.”

Read More