Winners and losers now that the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft has passed

The deadline for early-entry prospects to withdraw from the NBA draft passed Wednesday at midnight.

Here’s a look at which programs were hardest hit by draft declarations and which will begin next season in better-than-expected shape:

1. Michigan State: Only a handful of times in Tom Izzo’s decorated career has he had a championship-caliber roster. Next season should be one of those years. The unexpected return of potential lottery pick Miles Bridges gives Michigan State a star around which to build. Bridges, who averaged 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds as a freshman, is an early candidate for preseason player of the year. Surrounding Bridges will be all but two rotation players from last year’s 20-win NCAA tournament team, a supporting cast highlighted by forward Nick Ward and point guard Cassius Winston. The Spartans will also add talented freshman power forward Jaren Jackson and veteran big men Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter, both of whom missed all of last season due to injury.

2. Arizona: Either of Arizona’s starting wings were likely to be selected this year had they entered the draft. Instead both Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins are coming back to Tucson to try to improve their stock and chase Sean Miller’s first Final Four. Trier’s surprise return gives Arizona a star to build around. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists last season despite missing the first 19 games due to a PED-related suspension. Alkins is a powerfully built, ultra-athletic wing with the strength to finish through contact, the toughness to play through a fractured finger and the skill to knock down 37 percent of his threes. With him and Trier back, seniors Dusan Ristic and Parker Jackson-Cartwright also returning and a top-five recruiting class set to arrive, Arizona is a leading contender to be next year’s preseason No. 1.

3. USC: With UCLA, Oregon and Cal each hemorrhaging talent, USC could be the program poised to take advantage. The Trojans may be the top challenger to Arizona in the Pac-12 next season after stretch forward Bennie Boatwright withdrew from the NBA draft and standout center Chimezie Metu opted not to even go through the early-entry process at all. Their return ensures USC will bring back virtually every key player from last year’s 26-win team that won two NCAA tournament games. The Trojans’ only departure is seldom-used forward Charles Buggs. In addition to returning its starting five intact, USC will also add former Duke point guard Derryck Thornton and top 50 incoming freshman Charles O’Bannon Jr. Andy Enfield’s biggest problem with a roster so deep may be managing playing time issues.

4. Texas A&M: Had Robert Williams entered the NBA draft after his impressive freshman season, he would have almost certainly been a top 20 pick with a chance to crack the lottery. The athletic, high-upside 6-foot-9 forward instead chose to come back to Texas A&M for his sophomore season, gambling that he can improve his stock next season if his skill set takes a leap forward. The return of Williams gives Texas A&M an excellent chance to bounce back from last year’s disappointing 16-15 season. The Aggies welcome back their top five scorers including standouts Tyler Davis, D.J. Hogg and Admon Gilder. If J.J. Caldwell or graduate transfer Duane Wilson can solidify the point guard position and allow Gilder to move off ball, Texas A&M should be a top 25 team next season.

5. Villanova: Even though All-American Josh Hart, title game hero Kris Jenkins and key role player Darryl Reynolds are all graduating this spring, Villanova has a good chance to extend its run of Big East dominance next season. The Wildcats bring back a strong nucleus highlighted by unanimous first-team all-Big East selection Jalen Brunson and wing Mikal Bridges, both of whom decided to stay in school without even testing the NBA draft process. Brunson averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 assists last season and should be a preseason All-American candidate next fall. He’ll be surrounded by an excellent supporting cast that includes Bridges and fellow wing Donte DiVincenzo, versatile forward Eric Paschall, promising big man Omari Spellman and presumably healthy guard Phil Booth.

6. Kansas: Kansas lost national player of the year Frank Mason, elite freshman Josh Jackson and top big man Landen Lucas, but the Jayhawks have to feel fortunate more players aren’t leaving. Standout guard Devonte Graham didn’t even test the NBA draft process even though he might have been selected in the late-first or early-second round and key reserve Svi Mykhailiuk withdrew from the draft hours before Wednesday night’s deadline. Those two will be part of a strong nucleus that includes heralded Mississippi State transfer Malik Newman, returning big man Udoka Azubuike and top freshman Billy Preston. Throw in a solid bench, and Kansas is once again a clear favorite to capture the Big 12 title for the 14th year in a row.

