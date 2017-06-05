This Week in NFL History: June 4 through June 10

Relive and recapture iconic moments. Recall an anniversary of an event that forever changed the landscape of professional football. It’s all here in This Week in NFL History. This Week in NFL History will look back at some of the most memorable events that have occurred during this week historically in professional football.

1963-Offensive tackle James (Jim) Lachey (Ohio State: 1981-84, selected 12th overall by San Diego Chargers in 1985 NFL Draft; Chargers: 1985-87, Raiders: 1988, Redskins: 1988-95) born in St. Henry, Ohio

Career Stats: Lachey started 41 of his career 131 games. He was a three-time Pro Bowler (1987, 1990, 1991), a three-time First-team All-Pro (1989-91), and a Second-team All-Pro in 1987. Lachey helped the Redskins win Super Bowl XXVI as a member of the Hogs and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.

1974–Commissioner Pete Rozelle announced signing of Seattle franchise agreement by Lloyd W. Nordstrom, representing the Nordstrom family as majority partners. The franchise was named Seattle Seahawks after public naming contest. Lloyd Nordstrom died Jan. 20, 1976, months before the Seahawks began play in the 1976 season.

1920-Fullback/linebacker Marion Motley (Nevada: 1941-1943, signed with Cleveland Browns as undrafted free agent in 1946; Browns: 1946-53, Steelers: 1955) born in Leesburg, Georgia (d. 1999)

Career Stats: 828 carries for 4,720 yards and 31 touchdowns; 85 receptions for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns; two interceptions. Motley led the All-American Football Conference (AAFC) in rushing yards in 1948 (964) and led the NFL in rushing yards (810) in 1950. His 5.7 yards per carry is the most by a fullback in NFL history. Motley helped the Browns win four AAFC Championships (1946-49) and the 1950 NFL Championship. He was named to the NFL 1940s All-Decade Team and the NFL 75th Anniversary Team. At the conclusion of his playing career, Motley attempted to pursue a career coaching in the NFL. He found himself a victim of racism as most teams were reluctant to hire a Black coach. Motley was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968.

1924-Defensive tackle Arthur (Art, also known as Fatso) Donovan (Notre Dame: 1941, Boston College: 1946-49; selected 204th overall by New York Giants in 1947 NFL Draft; Colts: 1950, New York Yanks: 1951, Dallas Texans: 1952, Colts: 1953-61) born in The Bronx, New York (d. 2013)

Career Highlights: Donovan’s collegiate career was put on hold because of his service in World War II. He began his professional career playing for three teams that folded: the first incarnation of the Baltimore Colts, the New York Yanks, and the first incarnation of the Dallas Texans, who would move to Baltimore to become the second incarnation of the Colts. Donovan helped the Colts win the 1958 and 1959 NFL Championships. He was a five-time Pro Bowler (1953-57) and a four-time First-team All-Pro (1954-57). Donovan was named to the 1950s NFL All-Decade Team and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968. He was the first Colts player to be inducted in Canton. Donovan, who was known for his jovial personality, published an autobiography entitled “Fatso” in 1987. He appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman numerous times. Letterman wore Donovan’s No. 70 jersey in a promo for his show with Oprah Winfrey and Jay Leno that aired during Super Bowl XLIV.

1941-Owner Robert Kraft (Patriots: 1994-present) born in Brookline, Massachusetts

Career Highlights: Kraft, a Patriots fan since their AFL days, purchased the team for $172 million in 1994. The Patriots have won 16 AFC East titles, seven AFC Championships, and five Super Bowls since Kraft bought the team. Kraft is also the owner of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution and the Patriots and Revolution’s home field, Gillette Stadium.

1976-Running back Kevin Faulk (LSU: 1995-98, selected 46th overall by New England Patriots in 1999 NFL Draft; Patriots: 1999-2011) born in Lafayette, Louisiana

Career Stats: 864 carries for 3,607 yards and 16 touchdowns; 431 receptions for 3,701 yards and 15 touchdowns. Faulk played in five Super Bowls for Patriots, winning three (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX). He was named to the Patriots Hall of Fame and the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team.

1976-Wide receiver Torry (Big Game) Holt (North Carolina State: 1995-98, selected sixth overall by St. Louis Rams in 1999 NFL Draft; Rams: 1999-2008, Jaguars; 2009) born in Greensboro, North Carolina

Career Stats: 920 receptions for 13,382 yards and 85 touchdowns. Holt was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2001, 2001, 2003-07), a First-team All-Pro in 2003 and a Second-team All-Pro in 2006. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2000 (1,635) and 2003 (1,696). Holt played in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XXXIV and losing Super Bowl XXXVI, as a member of The Greatest Show on Turf and was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. He is currently ranked 16th on the all-time receiving yards list

1983-Wide receiver Marques Colston (Hofstra: 2002-05, selected 252nd overall by New Orleans in 2006 NFL Draft; Saints: 2006-15) born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Career Stats: 1,099 receptions for 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns. Colston is the Saints’ all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns and also helped the Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. He is currently a minority of the Arena Football League’s Philadelphia Soul.

June 6

1935-Halfback/flanker Robert (Bobby) Mitchell (Illinois: 1956-57, selected 84th overall by Cleveland Browns in 1958 NFL Draft; Browns: 1958-61, Redskins: 1962-68) born in Hot Springs, Arkansas

Career Stats: 513 carries for 2,735 yards and 18 touchdowns; 521 receptions for 7,954 yards and 65 touchdowns. Mitchell led the NFL in receiving yards in 1962 (1,384) and 1963 (1,436) and receiving touchdowns in 1964 (10). He was selected to four Pro Bowls (1960, 1962-64), a First-team All-Pro in 1962 and a Second-team All-Pro in 1964. Mitchell was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. He spent 34 years in the Redskins front office (1969-2003) at the conclusion of his playing career.

1961-Safety William (Bill) Bates (Tennessee: 1979-82, signed with Dallas Cowboys as undrafted free agent in 1983; Cowboys: 1983-87) born in Knoxville, Tennessee

Career Stats: 676 combined tackles (667 solo), 18 sacks, 14 interceptions, one forced fumble, seven fumbles recovered. Bates was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection in 1984. He was part of three Super Bowl winning (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) Cowboys teams.

1969–New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath announced retirement after Commissioner Pete Rozelle ordered him to sell his stake of an Upper East Side nightclub called Bachelors III in order to protect the league’s image. The club was not only popular with stars in entertainment, sports, and politics but with reputed organized crime figures. Eventually, Namath recanted and sold his stake in the club, returning in time for Jets training camp and defense of their Super Bowl III title.

1973-Placekicker Olindo Mare (Syracuse: 1994-95, signed with New York Giants as undrafted free agent in 1996; Dolphins: 1997-2006, Saints: 2007, Seahawks: 2008-10, Panthers: 2011, Bears: 2012) born in Hollywood, Florida. Mare led the NFL in field goals made (39) and field goal attempts (46) in 1999 and also led the league in field goal percentage (90.1) in 2001. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro in 1999.

Career Stats: 356 field goals made in 439 attempts (81.1 percent); 12 punts for 445 yards

1983-Quarterback Kellen Clemens (Oregon: 2002-05, selected 49th overall by New York Jets in 2006 NFL Draft; Jets: 2006-10, Texans: 2011, Rams: 2011-13, Chargers: 2014-present) born in Burris, Oregon

Career Stats: 344 completions in 630 attempts for 4,017 yards and 16 touchdowns; 80 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

1989-Cornerback Prince Amukamara (Nebraska: 2007-10; selected 19th overall by New York Giants in 2011 NFL Draft; Giants: 2011-15, Jaguars: 2016, Bears: 2017-present) born in Glendale, Arizona

Career Stats: 309 combined tackles (271 solo), seven interceptions, 51 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered. Amukamara helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLVI in his rookie season.

June 7

1959-Nose tackle James (Jim) Burt (Miami {FL}: 1978-80, signed with New York Giants as undrafted free agent in 1981; Giants: 1981-88, 49ers: 1989-91) born in Buffalo, New York

Career Stats: 20 sacks, one defensive touchdown. Burt is best known for knocking out 49ers quarterback Joe Montana in the second quarter of the 1986 NFC Divisional Playoff. Montana’s pass was picked off and returned for a touchdown by league MVP Lawrence Taylor en route to a 49-3 Giants win and victory in Super Bowl XXI. He joined the 49ers in 1988, a season ending in a ‘Niners victory in Super Bowl XXIV. Burt’s final postseason appearance was in the 1990 NFC Championship Game between the Giants and 49ers.

1967-Wide receiver/return specialist Terance Mathis (New Mexico: 1985-89; selected 140th overall by New York Jets in 1990 NFL Draft; Jets: 1990-93, Falcons: 1994-2001, Steelers: 2002) born in Detroit, Michigan

Career Stats: 689 receptions for 8,809 yards and 63 touchdowns; 14 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns; 54 punt returns for 464 yards and two touchdowns; 107 kick returns for 1,980 yards. Mathis was an All-Pro and named to the Pro Bowl in 1994.

1971-Cornerback Douglas (Terrell) Buckley (Florida State: 1989-91, selected fifth overall by Green Bay Packers in 1992 NFL Draft; Packers: 1992-94, Dolphins: 1995-99, Broncos: 2000, Patriots: 2001-02, Dolphins: 2003, Jets: 2004, Giants: 2005) born in Pascagoula, Mississippi

Career Stats: 536 combined tackles (467 solo), two sacks, 50 interceptions, 25 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, 15 fumbles recovered, seven defensive touchdowns. Buckley had at least one interception in 13 consecutive seasons and led the league in interception return yards (164) in 1996. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 50 career interceptions never to be named to a Pro Bowl. Buckley was a member of Patriots team that won Super Bowl XXXVI. He is currently the safeties coach at Mississippi State.

2011-Offensive tackle/defensive tackle Paul Dickson (Baylor: 1956-58, selected ninth overall by Los Angeles Rams in 1959 NFL Draft; Rams: 1959, Cowboys: 1960, Vikings: 1961-70, Cardinals: 1971) died at age 74 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (b. 1937)

Career Highlights: Dickson was on both the inaugural Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings rosters, but he is best remembered as a Viking. He was part of the backup unit for the famed Purple People Eaters defensive line that helped the Vikings win the 1969 NFL Championship and reach Super Bowl IV. He was also remembered for joining his Vikings teammate Jim Marshall and 15 others on a snowmobile excursion through the Rocky Mountains where the party was separated by a blizzard with little provisions. Dickson, Marshall, and three others survived by burning the money they had on them on that time to stay warm. The party was rescued the next day but not before one person died of hypothermia.

June 8

1917-Halfback Byron (Whizzer) White (Colorado: 1935-37, selected fourth overall by Pittsburgh Pirates in 1938 NFL Draft; Pirates: 1938, Lions: 1940-41) born in Fort Collins, Colorado (d. 2002)

Career Stats: 387 carries for 1,341 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. White was the highest paid player in the NFL in 1938, making $15,000 a season. He was a two-time First-team All-Pro (1938, 1940) and a Second-team All-Pro selection in 1941. White led the NFL in rushing twice (1938, 1940) and was a member of the NFL 1940s All-Decade Team. His NFL career was cut short by service in World War II. After the war, White practiced law. He was the Colorado state chairman of John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign. He would become the 4th Deputy Attorney General of the United States on Jan. 20, 1961. White stayed in this position until he was nominated to replace Justice Charles Whittaker on the United States Supreme Court. White served on the United States Supreme Court from 1962 until his retirement in 1993, the fourth-longest tenure of the 20th century. White acquired the nickname “Whizzer” in college and it followed him throughout his professional football and legal careers, much to his chagrin.

1939-Cornerback Herbert (Herb) Adderley (Michigan State: 1958-60; selected 12th overall by Green Bay Packers in 1961 NFL Draft, selected 12th overall by New York Titans in 1961 AFL Draft; Packers: 1961-69, Cowboys: 1970-72) born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Career Stats: 48 interceptions, 14 fumbles recovered, and seven defensive touchdowns. Adderley was a five-time Pro Bowler (1963-67), a four-time First-team All-Pro (1962, 1963, 1965, 1966), and a three-time Second-team All-Pro (1964, 1967, 1968). He began his career as a halfback but later transitioned to defense because Packers coach Vince Lombardi already had eventual Hall of Famers Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor. Adderley went on to play for five NFL Championship teams (1961, 1962, 1965-67) and in four of the first six Super Bowls (winning Super Bowls I, II, and VI). Adderley was named to the 1960s NFL All-Decade Team and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

1966–Commissioner Pete Rozelle announced merger with rival American Football League after a series of secret meetings between Rozelle, Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, and Dallas Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm. The combined league would have 24 teams, expanding to 26 teams in 1968, and 28 teams by 1970 or soon thereafter. Under the provisions of the merger, all existing franchises would be retained and no franchises would be transferred outside of their respective metropolitan areas. The leagues would play separate schedules through the 1969 season and the respective champions of both leagues would agree to play in the AFL-NFL World Championship Game (later known as the Super Bowl) beginning at the conclusion of the 1966 season. A combined draft and preseason games between the two leagues would begin in 1967. Regular season play would begin in 1970 when the two leagues would officially merge into one league with two conferences: the ten AFL franchises (Boston Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Houston Oilers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers) and three NFL franchises (Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers) would form the American Football Conference (AFC) while the remaining NFL franchises (Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins) would form the National Football Conference (NFC). The league would retain the NFL name and Rozelle would be commissioner of the merged league. Al Davis, AFL commissioner, was angry that the AFL’s owners approved a merger without consulting him because he believed the AFL could survive independently. Davis also refused to be a subordinate to Rozelle (the terms of the merger also dictated the AFL commissioner’s title would be changed to president through the merger and the AFL president would answer to Rozelle) and resigned 48 days later. The hostility between Davis and the NFL as a whole (and Rozelle personally) would continue until Davis’ 2011 death.

1971-Cornerback Troy Vincent (Wisconsin: 1988-91; selected seventh overall by Miami Dolphins in 1992 NFL Draft; Dolphins: 1992-95, Eagles: 1996-2003, Bills: 2004-05) born in Trenton, New Jersey

Career Stats: 890 combined tackles (734 solo), 5.5 sacks, 47 interceptions, 47 passes defended, 12 forced fumbles, 12 fumbles recovered, three defensive touchdowns. Vincent was a five-time Pro Bowler (1999-2003) and a three-time All-Pro (2000-02). He won both the Walter Payton Man of the Year and “Whizzer” White Man of the Year awards in 2002. Vincent is currently the NFL executive vice president for football operations.

1991–Former New York Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau won his first professional boxing match, knocking out Derrick Dukes in 12 seconds. Dukes later admitted he took a dive in a “60 Minutes” interview.

June 9

1960–American Football League signed a five-year television contract with ABC, which generated rev$2,125,000 per year. Eight days later, the NFL filed an antitrust lawsuit. The lawsuit was missed after a two-month trial in 1962.

1971-Defensive tackle D’Marco Farr (Washington: 1990-93, signed with Los Angeles Rams as undrafted free agent in 1994; Rams: 1994-2000) born in San Pablo, California

Career Stats: 251 combined tackles (206 solo), 36.5 sacks, three interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, three fumbles recovered. Farr was a Pro Bowl selection in 1999. He helped the Rams win Super Bowl XXXIV. He retired after the 2000 season to pursue a career in broadcasting.

1973-Linebacker Tedy Bruschi (Arizona: 1991-95, selected 86th overall by New England Patriots in 1996 NFL Draft; Patriots: 1996-2008) born in San Francisco, California

Career Stats: 1,063 combined tackles (675 solo), 30.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 44 passes defended, 17 forced fumbles, 17 fumbles recovered, four defensive touchdowns. Bruschi was named to the Pro Bowl in 2004 and was a Second-team All-Pro in 2003 and 2004. He shared the 2005 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a stroke suffered at the 2005 Pro Bowl. Bruschi helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII. XXXIX). Bruschi is currently an analyst with ESPN.

1977-Offensive lineman Olin Kreutz (Washington: 1995-97, selected 64th overall by Chicago Bears in 1998 NFL Draft; Bears: 1998-2010; Saints: 2011) born in Honolulu, Hawaii

Career Stats: Kreutz started 187 of his career 195 NFL games. He was a six-time Pro Bowler (2001-06). He was a First-team All-Pro in 2006 and a Second-team All-Pro in 2005. Kreutz was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

1983-Return specialist/receiver Joshua (Josh) Cribbs (Kent State: 2001-04, signed with Cleveland Browns as undrafted free agent in 2005; Browns: 2005-12, Jets: 2013, Colts: 2014) born in Washington, D.C.

Career Stats: 222 punt returns for 2,375 yards and three touchdowns, 426 kick returns for 11,113 yards and eight touchdowns; 141 carries for 808 yards and two touchdowns, 110 receptions for 1,175 yards and seven touchdowns. Cribbs was a two-time First-team All-Pro (2007, 2009) and was selected to three Pro Bowls (2007, 2009, 2012). He holds seven Browns franchise records including kickoff return yards (8,837) and all-purpose yards (12,343).

2004-Offensive tackle Roosevelt (Rosey) Brown (Morgan State: 1950-52, selected 321st overall by New York Giants in 1953 NFL Draft; Giants: 1953-65) died at age 71 in Roosevelt, New Jersey (b. 1932)

Career Highlights: Brown was selected to nine Pro Bowls (1955-60, 1962, 1964, 1965) and was a six-time First-team All-Pro (1956-59, 1961-62), He appeared in six NFL Championship Games with the Giants, winning in 1956 and losing in 1958 (also known as The Greatest Game Ever Played), 1959, 1961, 1962, and 1963. Brown was named to the NFL 1950s All-Decade and the NFL 75th Anniversary Teams. At the end of his playing career, Brown remained with the Giants as an assistant coach and scout. His tenure with the Giants lasted more than 50 years as player, coach, and scout. Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1975.

June 10

1951-Quarterback Daniel (Dan) Fouts (Oregon: 1970-72, selected 64th overall by San Diego Chargers in 1973 NFL Draft; Chargers: 1973-87) born in San Francisco, California

Career Stats: 3,297 completions in 5,604 attempts for 43,040 yards, 254 yards, and 242 interceptions (QB Rating: 80.2); 224 carries for 476 yards and 13 touchdowns. Fouts was the 1982 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year. He was named to six Pro Bowls (1979-83, 1985), was a two-time First-team All-Pro (1979, 1982) and a two-time Second-team All-Pro (1980, 1985). He led the NFL in passing yards four times (1979-82) and passing touchdowns twice (1981, 1982). Fouts was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. After his retirement, Fouts embarked on a career as a broadcaster including a stint on ABC’s Monday Night Football. He also had a cameo appearance in The Waterboy starring Adam Sandler.

1968-Offensive lineman Kevin Donnalley (Davidson: 1986-87, North Carolina: 1989-90, selected 79th overall by Houston Oilers in 1991 NFL Draft; Oilers/Titans: 1991-97, Dolphins: 1998-2000, Panthers: 2001-03) born in St. Louis, Missouri

Career Stats: Donnalley started 144 of his career 193 NFL games. The final game of his professional career was a Panthers loss in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

1978-Defensive end Raheem Brock (Temple: 1998-2001, selected 238th overall by Philadelphia Eagles in 2002 NFL Draft; Colts: 2002-09, Seahawks: 2010-11) born in Newark, New Jersey

Career Stats: 347 combined tackles (255 solo), 40.5 sacks, 19 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles, 16 fumbles recovered. Brock won Super Bowl XLI as a member of the Colts.

1982-Running back Marion Barber III (Minnesota: 2001-04, selected 109th overall by Dallas Cowboys in 2005 NFL Draft; Cowboys: 2005-10, Bears: 2011) born in Plymouth, Minnesota

Career Stats: 1,156 carries for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns, 179 receptions for 1,330 yards and six touchdowns. Barber was a Pro Bowl selection in 2007. His father, Marion Jr., was a Jets running back from 1982-88 and his brother, Dominique, was a Houston Texans safety from 2008-11.

1983-Linebacker Chase Blackburn (Akron: 2001-04, signed with New York Giants as unsigned free agent in 2005; Giants: 2005-12, Panthers: 2012-13) born in Marysville, Ohio

Career Stats: 373 combined tackles (257 solo), 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, six forced fumbles, five fumbles recovered, one defensive touchdown. Blackburn won two Super Bowls (XLII, XLVI) with Giants.

