Watch: Patriots' Martellus Bennett says 'bacon' almost three dozen times in one interview

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett isn’t exactly a one-for-one replacement for injured Rob Gronkowski on the field, but in the locker room, in front of cameras and microphones, he’s at least fun-loving Gronk’s equal.
On Thursday, the veteran was chatting with reporters in the Patriots’ locker room; according to Boston Herald beat reporter Jeff Howe, a question that mentioned “striking gold” somehow led to Bennett mentioning Canada and Canadian bacon, and according to him, “no one likes Canadian bacon.”
Which then led to a riff from Bennett on the greatness of bacon.
Behold:
Sorry @jeffphowe but you are WAY OFF on your @MartysaurusRex "bacon" count.
You said 17 but I count 32!! #Patriots #wbz #seriousjournalism pic.twitter.com/670jfnXyVF
— Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) December 29, 2016
Reminds us a little bit from that scene in “Forrest Gump”: “There’s pineapple shrimp, and lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp…”
