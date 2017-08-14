Traces of pain, sleep medications, THC found in Tiger Woods' system following arrest

Palm Beach County, Fla. has released the toxicology report related to Tiger Woods’ Memorial Day arrest. The report found Woods had in his system pain medications hydrocodone and hydromorphone; alprazolam, an anxiety medication; zolpidem, an insomnia medication; and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Early on the morning of Memorial Day, Jupiter (Fla.) police found Woods asleep in his car by the side of the road; there was no property damage, and Woods did not test positive for any alcohol. He later said in a statement that he was suffering from the effects of mixing several prescription drugs. Woods told police at the time of the arrest that he had taken Vicodin and had a prescription for Xanax, and his speech was slurred. Woods later said in a statement that he was undergoing rehab to treat his prescription drug concerns.

Woods was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel early in the morning of Memorial Day in Jupiter, Florida. He later indicated in public statements that he has sought treatment for dependence on pain medications. Woods is continuing to recover from back surgery, and has not played in a tournament since early February.

Last week, Woods was referred to a diversion program after DWI charges were dropped. Woods will be on probation for a year.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.