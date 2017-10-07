Top recruits address college basketball scandal: 'It's unfortunate. It's crazy.'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Two top high school basketball stars publicly identified in the federal investigation that’s rocked the recruiting landscape addressed the scandal on Saturday afternoon at USA Basketball’s junior team minicamp.

Arizona commitment Jahvon Quinerly said neither he nor his family have been contacted by federal authorities. He declined comment when asked if they took money from former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson. He referred all questions about the case to his lawyer. Quinerly, a top point guard in the 2018 class, said he’s still verbally committed to Arizona. “For now,” he said, “I’m committed.” He added that he’s spoken to Arizona coach Sean Miller, who told him to focus on his high school season. “He was upset as well,” Quinerly said. “It’s unfortunate. It’s crazy.”

North Carolina commitment Nassir Little has been publicly identified as the player rival shoe companies were bidding up to $150,000 to help either Miami or Arizona secure his commitment.

Little said that he and his family did not receive any money and that they have not been contacted by federal authorities. “I know what me and my family did and didn’t do,” he said. “That’s all that matters.”

Since the story was initially reported more than a week ago, Little eliminated Miami and Arizona and committed to North Carolina. He said that he’d stick with his decision to attend Carolina no matter what punishment the NCAA levies in their investigation into the academic fraud case that’s shrouded the university and athletic department.

Like others in the college basketball realm, some top recruits are waiting to see if they’ll be contacted by federal authorities. (Getty) More