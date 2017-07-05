It took Aaron Judge 81 games to tie one of Joe DiMaggio's records

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s rookie season may have just reached legendary status. With his two-run shot in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game, Judge has now hit 29 home runs, tying him with Joe DiMaggio for the Yankees rookie record.

As if tying a record set in 1936 wasn’t enough, the way in which Judge matched DiMaggio is incredibly impressive. It took Judge just 81 games to reach the mark. DiMaggio accomplished it in 138 games.

Aaron Judge tied Joe DiMaggio’s Yankees rookie record with his 29th home run. DiMaggio hit 29 HRs in 138 games in 1936. pic.twitter.com/mfdQNilMlt — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 5, 2017

Barring an injury, Judge is going to completely obliterate that number.

While that feat is exceptional, Judge has his sights set even higher this year. He not only leads the league with 29 home runs, but he also leads the way in runs, RBI, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and fWAR. He entered Wednesday barely trailing Jose Altuve for the American League lead in batting average. After Wednesday’s game, Judge will pull ahead. It will be up to Altuve to reclaim that spot.

Aaron Judge continues to mash home runs at an incredible pace. (AP Photo) More

Judge is currently on pace to break Mark McGwire’s all-time rookie record of 49 home runs. Not only that, but he’s a strong favorite for the MVP. Only two players in history have ever won both the Rookie of the Year and MVP award in the same season, Ichiro Suzuki and Fred Lynn.

It seems crazy, but DiMaggio’s record is just the starting point for Judge. It’s tough to break into the Yankees long list of legendary players. Wednesday provided the first real glimpse that Judge may one day put himself in that conversation.

