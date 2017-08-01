Tom Brady's 40 greatest moments: Nos. 30-21

Tom Brady has had one of the most storied careers in NFL history. With Brady set to turn 40 on Aug. 3, Shutdown Corner is counting down the 40 most memorable moments from Brady’s career, on and off the field.

30. Brady outduels rival Peyton Manning in 2004 season opener

Brady and Peyton Manning will always be linked. The contemporaries are two of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, and their teams faced off 17 times in the regular season and playoffs before Manning’s retirement.

The fifth installment of Brady-Manning came in the opening game of the 2004 NFL season. It saw the Patriots as reigning Super Bowl champions, having beaten the Colts in the AFC championship eight months earlier. It was Brady’s best performance in the rivalry with Manning.

Brady threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ win, getting their title defense off on the right foot. It marked the 16th consecutive win for New England, a streak that would reach an NFL record 21 games before they lost to Pittsburgh later that season.

29. Mexican TV reporter asks Brady to marry her at Super Bowl media day

The NFL has generally let pretty much anyone who requests a credential crash its annual Super Bowl media day. Over the years there have been “reporters” with hand puppets, wearing nothing but a barrel held up by suspenders, and a grown man in a green superhero costume.

So a personality from Mexico’s TV Azteca in a white dress and veil at the media day for Super Bowl XLII wasn’t out of the ordinary. But when she shouted to Brady, “Tom, I’m in love with you! Will you marry me please?” it definitely got her some attention. Brady politely rebuffed the woman, Ines Gomez Mont, who also proposed to Giants QB Eli Manning the same day.

Brady noted that Mont was beautiful and any man would be fortunate to have her, but said he’s a one-woman man. Brady was already involved with Gisele Bundchen at the time; the two were married the next year.

28. Patriots beaten by Jets and Rex Ryan in a playoff shocker

Like all great athletes, Brady has had his share of defeats which have shaped him as a competitor. The way the 2010 season ended was one of them.

The 2010 regular season was an interesting one; New England traded Randy Moss in-season, necessitating a change to the way the offense was run, left guard Logan Mankins sat out part of the season in a contract dispute, and the Patriots lost at Cleveland to Colt McCoy in November. Still, they rolled to a 14-2 record that included a 45-3 drubbing of the New York Jets in Week 13.

But a little more than a month later, with the wild-card Jets back at Gillette Stadium for a divisional-round matchup, Rex Ryan’s swaggerful defense bullied Brady (five sacks and seven quarterback hits) and flooded the middle of the field, making it tough to run the crossing routes Brady and the offense preferred.

The Jets were up 14-3 at halftime and held on for a 28-21 win, just the second home playoff loss of Brady’s career.

27. Brady lights up Dolphins for 517 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown

Some NFL followers will argue Brady isn’t the greatest quarterback due to his lack of statistically huge games, particularly relative to Manning. It’s bunk, but some people use that reason.

But Brady put up one of the biggest games in NFL history in the 2011 regular-season opener in Miami, when he threw for 517 yards with four touchdowns (and one interception). He can’t take credit for all of those yards – a short fourth-quarter pass to Wes Welker resulted in Welker getting a 99-yard touchdown – but it was vintage Brady, in full command of the offense. Only seven players in NFL history have thrown for more yards in a game.

26. Brady’s perfect Thanksgiving

Brady was absolutely brilliant during the 2010 regular season: He had 36 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Not surprisingly, he won his second MVP award that year. His stellar play was on full display in a Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, when he posted one of the two perfect passer ratings (158.3) of his career.

Though the Lions came into the game 2-9 and New England 9-2, Detroit was up 14-3 midway through the second quarter and 24-17 midway through the third. But Brady put on a clinic in the second half. He threw a gorgeous 79-yard touchdown to Deion Branch to tie the game. Later he had another precision strike, this one in the seam to Branch early in the fourth, to put the Patriots ahead for the first time.

