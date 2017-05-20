Titans Email Qs May

You’re already wrong on Roderick Henderson…

Yes, yes I was. I left it because it’s the right thing to do. I don’t expect to be 100 percent with my predictions. I stand by my accuracy and always have, for 20 some odd years now. He looks like a glorious beast of a nose tackle and I thought he would surprise. Oh well, minus one for me.

Which wide receiver for fantasy football?

I’ll write something up, but in short, definitely Rishard Matthews. It’s not even close.

Jonnu Smith for FF?

No! Rookie tight ends that start don’t usually do well, nevermind a backup to a star like Delanie Walker.

What if he starts opposite Delanie and isn’t just the blocking type?

Still no. There may be some week where he has two touchdowns and I’m wrong here, but I would guess that I’m correct the rest of the time. You just don’t draft backup tight ends in fantasy football. If you have some sort of Aaron Hernandez Rob Gronkowski daydream, then I suppose a last pick on Smith makes sense. I am “not there.” I think he’ll be something special in the future, not in 2017. If Delanie gets hurt, I think it’s possible Coach Mike Mularkey goes with Jace Amaro to replace him. Amaro did well last year as a short-term fill-in. Sorry, I am a new fan of Smith, but not for redraft fantasy football.

Do I know about Trevon Hartfield?

I do, I do… a teenie bit. Cornerbacks have to have this “I’m better than you” mentality to smother a wide receiver. Wide Receiver, as you know, are some of the most gifted athletes in the NFL. I like a brash almost too confident cornerback. I like that fire and competitive spirit. A common gripe of mine is how come there aren’t taller cornerbacks to cover these huge gazelles playing wide receiver? This all leads to a quote Hartfield once said. He said something like “I don’t care how tall you measure me as I’m six (feet) two (inches). I can cover the big guys.” I don’t remember the quote word for word, but that stuck with me. I like it! As long as he has the usual confidence, throw in some fun delusion about how tall he is… I really like that in an odd way.

How come you never write about your CB theory and NFL teams don’t do it?

Exactly! Why isn’t Mularkey reading my column and why aren’t NFL teams following my advice? He wouldn’t even have to think, just do as I say and the Titans would win the Supe! All kidding aside, I guess I just felt I beat a drum too long.

See somewhere along the way, I noticed that almost all wide receivers play cornerback in their younger days. They play both ways from when they’re little kids all the way up til high school. Sometimes college coaches will try them at cornerback, but usually, they are focused upon the receiver spot. It is a very very high percent of players that have experience at cornerback.

I think it was when Troy Brown was effortlessly switching to play corner when this idea “hit me.”

Suppose the Titans have this inkling that they are going to cut player X in a few days. Move him to cornerback. See what happens. He is going to be cut anyway and he could have ten years experience playing corner. I understand being a great corner in peewee football and high school football is different. They already know all the coached theories from playing the position. They know how to play the position and are terrific athletes. Give them a chance at corner. Make it some sort of exit policy.

My thinking is not that every wide receiver can play corner, just that they have a very likely chance of finding someone that could. A 1 in 10, 1 in 20, 1 in 30 chance? I’m not even considering the odds favorable, just that it all fits perfectly. The players have the athleticism, the experience, and the know-how.

There’s no way Mularkey uses Gibbs’ offense

OK. I’m fine with disagreement.

Was Delanie Walker the first tight end to line out wide?

