Titans Email Qs May
You’re already wrong on Roderick Henderson…
Yes, yes I was. I left it because it’s the right thing to do. I don’t expect to be 100 percent with my predictions. I stand by my accuracy and always have, for 20 some odd years now. He looks like a glorious beast of a nose tackle and I thought he would surprise. Oh well, minus one for me.
Which wide receiver for fantasy football?
I’ll write something up, but in short, definitely Rishard Matthews. It’s not even close.
AROUND COVER32
2017 NFL Free Agency: Taking a look at the best available players remaining in free agency
Remembering Chris Cornell: Reliving Soundgarden’s 2014 NFL Kickoff performance
What’s Trending: Bundchen’s comments raise more concerns about NFL’s growing concussion problem
NFL Past and Present: Comparing the current Miami offense to Dolphins’ offenses of seasons past
Around the NFL: Should the Seahawks sign Colin Kaepernick to backup Russell Wilson
Jonnu Smith for FF?
No! Rookie tight ends that start don’t usually do well, nevermind a backup to a star like Delanie Walker.
What if he starts opposite Delanie and isn’t just the blocking type?
Still no. There may be some week where he has two touchdowns and I’m wrong here, but I would guess that I’m correct the rest of the time. You just don’t draft backup tight ends in fantasy football. If you have some sort of Aaron Hernandez Rob Gronkowski daydream, then I suppose a last pick on Smith makes sense. I am “not there.” I think he’ll be something special in the future, not in 2017. If Delanie gets hurt, I think it’s possible Coach Mike Mularkey goes with Jace Amaro to replace him. Amaro did well last year as a short-term fill-in. Sorry, I am a new fan of Smith, but not for redraft fantasy football.
Do I know about Trevon Hartfield?
I do, I do… a teenie bit. Cornerbacks have to have this “I’m better than you” mentality to smother a wide receiver. Wide Receiver, as you know, are some of the most gifted athletes in the NFL. I like a brash almost too confident cornerback. I like that fire and competitive spirit. A common gripe of mine is how come there aren’t taller cornerbacks to cover these huge gazelles playing wide receiver? This all leads to a quote Hartfield once said. He said something like “I don’t care how tall you measure me as I’m six (feet) two (inches). I can cover the big guys.” I don’t remember the quote word for word, but that stuck with me. I like it! As long as he has the usual confidence, throw in some fun delusion about how tall he is… I really like that in an odd way.
How come you never write about your CB theory and NFL teams don’t do it?
Exactly! Why isn’t Mularkey reading my column and why aren’t NFL teams following my advice? He wouldn’t even have to think, just do as I say and the Titans would win the Supe! All kidding aside, I guess I just felt I beat a drum too long.
See somewhere along the way, I noticed that almost all wide receivers play cornerback in their younger days. They play both ways from when they’re little kids all the way up til high school. Sometimes college coaches will try them at cornerback, but usually, they are focused upon the receiver spot. It is a very very high percent of players that have experience at cornerback.
I think it was when Troy Brown was effortlessly switching to play corner when this idea “hit me.”
Suppose the Titans have this inkling that they are going to cut player X in a few days. Move him to cornerback. See what happens. He is going to be cut anyway and he could have ten years experience playing corner. I understand being a great corner in peewee football and high school football is different. They already know all the coached theories from playing the position. They know how to play the position and are terrific athletes. Give them a chance at corner. Make it some sort of exit policy.
My thinking is not that every wide receiver can play corner, just that they have a very likely chance of finding someone that could. A 1 in 10, 1 in 20, 1 in 30 chance? I’m not even considering the odds favorable, just that it all fits perfectly. The players have the athleticism, the experience, and the know-how.
There’s no way Mularkey uses Gibbs’ offense
OK. I’m fine with disagreement.
Was Delanie Walker the first tight end to line out wide?
No, not even the first Titans tight end. Years ago, Jared Cook used to, on occasion.
Food questions
I don’t know the answers. While the Titans may be all skittish about giving out player information and playbook information and all, I don’t expect the franchise to have any second thoughts about answering your food questions. Write them. They want you to look forward to the games and fill your belly at the games. I imagine they would answer all of your Qs.
If PK is not on ESPN, then Midday has to create a better app
I say “Midday” rather than “104.5” all the time too. “Midday” isn’t a station and that’s kind of funny how they have conditioned us. Their app is pretty sweet the way you can play the radio live and fetch previous interviews. I guess it could be “touched up” to look prettier, but I don’t have an issue with their app. I do think PK needs to have a Periscope/FB Live session where we all just suggest what he does in the future. PK grabs a pen N paper and then brings that paper to his boss at 1045. He has a large following. He has a boss that I don’t know, but surely the boss wants to appease the masses and get more listeners or….readers. 1045 has a website. PK could certainly write and post his thoughts on there. I don’t know here. I think what you mean is that PK needs the space to write and/or a means to send a notification that he’s got some news for us fans. I’m with you. I’ve got some panic in me too. I think he should just have some session where we suggest things to him and he rattles them around and thinks on it. I adore the guy and wish him all the luck in the world. I would prefer to have a paperboy throwing a paper in my driveway. I’m not necessarily a fan of how news has developed the last twenty-thirty years. Let’s just show him our appreciation and hope things work out for him….and consequently us- his readers.
The Titans site isn’t airing pressers….gripes
Yeah totally. I have loved it and praised them for it. I am absolutely let down by this. I haven’t even noticed them posting transcripts on the site anymore. Let’s hope they have some technical difficulties and some new set up that they’ll utilize when training camp begins. Maybe all of this was just so they could take the time to set things up.
DeMarco Murray is over the hill, Derrick Henry love…
Murray looked fantastic last year. There is zero indication that he hit some NFL “old man” mark in his career. I love to watch Henry too and am also a fan, but it’s about competition. Henry will have to beat out Murray in camp if he wants the starting spot. That said, I am not sure that Mularkey wants to start Henry. Murray is a far better receiver and I think Mularkey/Robiske want the dual threat. All of us that predicted “year two” may have to wait some more.
Taylor Lewan shouldn’t be posting about drinking beer. That video with the child last year made him an idol for little kids and….
Whew that’s a very involved comment or question. I don’t teach my kids to idolize sports players. I don’t encourage it. I don’t think our society truly does anymore. I do notice that some do, but it’s very different from when I was a child. I think Lewan was having a good time with his friends. I also think he was adorable with that kiddo last year. I think our society frowns upon drinking so much publicly that our adult actions don’t make much sense to kiddos. We appear hypocritical saying don’t drink, discussing alcoholism, and then follow that up with “get me a beer.” Publicly, I’m not sure we’re in a good place. Lewan seems like a good egg. He seems to work so hard and is so personable. He just trained with the 101st airborne. Shift the focus away from drinking I guess. There’s lots to like about him. I don’t support this line of thought at all.
Reader, you sent me in a picture and then didn’t reply when I asked for permission so I’m not posting your pic.
Apparently, the Titans store at the stadium has a Henry jersey for sale that is not Derrick’s number. It is Travis Henry’s former number. I think this could be explained as some clerk making an oops and stocking the wrong item or someone making the wrong jersey or some boss ordering the wrong one. I did not guess “they’re trying to rip people off” as was suggested. I think it’s just an oops.
Predators….
I write of the Titans, not Predators, sorry.
Get a Titans tattoo, win a free ticket
That is a funny suggestion. Write them. It’s permanently on your body (well, kind of) and supports the team logo and….it’s an amusing suggestion. See what they think.
The post Titans Email Qs May appeared first on Cover32.
143