Surprise, surprise: Odell Beckham reportedly wants a new contract

When players don’t come to voluntary OTA sessions, it’s generally not because they want to work out with Johnny Football or go bowling with Iggy Azalea.

Finally, what appears to be the real reason for New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham’s OTA absence has come out. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said although Beckham’s camp won’t admit it, sources say Beckham is angling for a new contract and that’s why he hasn’t attended OTAs.

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Beckham is still on his rookie deal and his salary this season is only about $1.84 million. Even with a massive endorsement contract from Nike, Beckham is significantly underpaid by his primary employer. Beckham has 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns through three seasons and is one of the best receivers in the NFL.

The Giants won’t have a lot of urgency to give Beckham a new deal, considering he’s under contract this year and then again next year on the team’s fifth-year option. Skipping OTAs is a message, but it doesn’t create a ton of leverage.

Still, the Giants don’t want to risk alienating their star wideout. A huge extension for Beckham is inevitable, and it’s probably not worth stalling. It will be expensive though. Antonio Brown signed a four-year, $68 million deal this offseason, and his $17 million annual average is tops among receivers. Expect Beckham’s negotiations to start there.

In the meantime, there will be some drama over Beckham’s absence and his desire to get a new deal.

Odell Beckham reportedly wants a new long-term contract. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Durant credits LeBron for Warriors super-team

• Jeff Passan: The Astros are last year’s Cubs … or better

• Are Kaepernick’s tweets subtle hints about conspiracy?

• Shams Charania: The evolution of Durant from MVP to ‘monster’

