Today's Odell Beckham drama: He's reportedly dating Iggy Azalea

Whatever will the New York media have to ask Odell Beckham when (if?) he arrives at New York Giants OTAs?

The better question is, where to start?

Already this week Beckham skipped voluntary OTAs, signed the most lucrative shoe deal ever for an NFL player and his workouts with Johnny Manziel became a big deal. That’s a full offseason for just about anyone else, but the Beckham gossip continued Thursday with news from the New York Daily News that Beckham was hanging out in L.A. this week so he could spend time with new girlfriend, Australian musician Iggy Azalea. Beckham was reportedly going to be at Thursday’s OTA session, but NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones reported Beckham was not present at the beginning of practice.

The New York Post’s “Page Six” had details of Beckham’s get-together with Azalea Monday night, including what Beckham wore (black camo shorts with a black hoodie), what he drank (“stuck to iced water”) and what his friends ate (chicken skewers, chicken tenders, pigs in a blanket and assorted desserts). Everyone bowled and ate and laughed and left at midnight.

What will Swaggy P think of all this?

It’s not that Beckham apparently dating someone famous is a big deal, any more than him hanging out with Manziel or spending his off day on a boat should have been a big deal. But they add up and create a headache the Giants don’t want to deal with.

“He’s a smart guy, but sometimes he doesn’t do smart things,” Giants general manager Jerry Reese said in early January, according to Newsday. “We all had to grow up at different times in our lives. I think it’s time for him to do it now. He’s been here three years now.”

Beckham hasn’t exactly kept a low profile this year, starting with the boat trip.

"If they don't have a story these days they'll make one…" I might get that tatted???????? #StayTheCourse — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) May 24, 2017





Is it overblown? Probably. But it’s not like Beckham doesn’t understand the attention on him. Everything he does as the Giants’ new superstar will make headlines. That won’t change if he’s now dating a famous singer.

Australian musician Iggy Azalea is reportedly dating Odell Beckham. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab