Scott Dixon walks away after car catapults through air and lands on wall in Indy 500

Indianapolis 500 polesitter Scott Dixon walked away from an absolutely terrifying crash in Sunday’s race after his car catapulted over the crashed car of Jay Howard’s and landed on top of the inside wall.

Howard’s car slid up and hit the outside wall and came down into the path of Dixon’s car. Dixon was checked and released from the infield care center approximately 20 minutes after the crash.

“I little beaten up there, it was definitely a bit of a rough ride,” Dixon said in his post-care center interview, making the biggest understatement of the year.

Here’s what it looked like from the in-car camera.

“I think when you make those decisions which way to go you’re hoping — I was hoping Jay was going to stay against the wall. But obviously with the impact he started to turn down. But I had already picked that way to go and there was nowhere else to try to avoid him.”

Howard, who also walked away from the crash, was multiple laps down at the time of the crash. He said he was forced into the marbles (the pieces of tire rubber outside the groove) in the corner by another car before he hit the wall.

The race was immediately red flagged after the accident to fix the catchfence above where Dixon’s car hit the inside wall.

It’s the second harrowing incident for Dixon in a week. After winning the pole May 21, Dixon, his wife, and former teammate Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell. All three were OK after the incident and the two suspects were apprehended a short time afterwards.

