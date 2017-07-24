Saints pressing fantasy questions: Picking sides in the heated AP-Ingram debate

3-Point Stance: “Experts” don’t see eye to eye on Snead

As the mercury rises, Brad Evans and Liz Loza will tackle pressing fantasy questions tied to every NFL team. Read, ponder and get a jump on your offseason research. Monday’s topic: The New Orleans Saints

The Saints backfield is similar to the surrounding swamps – dark and murky. Pick your poison: Adrian Peterson (80.3 ADP, RB32) or Mark Ingram (64.2, RB24)?

Liz – INGRAM. I’ll take the back who can catch, please. Drew Brees loves to pepper his RBs with passes. In fact, the Saints targeted their cadre of running backs through the air more than any other team in the league last year (125 total looks). Since making this tweak in offensive philosophy, Ingram’s catch total has risen dramatically, averaging between 3 and 4.5 receptions per game over the last two seasons.

Peterson, on the other hand, has never notched more than 2.5 grabs per contest. That’s not to say his skill set can’t evolve (as Ingram’s did), but after attaining the highest level of success over the last decade primarily as a power rusher, it’s going to take some time to establish new habits and build a rapport with Brees. With the strong-handed rookie Alvin Kamara also in the mix, Peterson’s opportunities appear to be limited. Versatility and experience with the team give Ingram the edge, which is why I have him ranked seven spots ahead of AP.

[Now’s the time to sign up for Fantasy Football! Join for free]

Brad – INGRAM. Dissed. Disrespected. Crotch kicked. Whichever way one describes it, the disdain toward Ingram isn’t warranted. On his and Peterson’s respective career arcs, is incumbent owns the most pizzazz. Last year, in a campaign in which he combined for nearly 1,400 yards and double-digit scores, he tucked inside the top-12 in several advanced categories – breakaway percentage (RB11), elusive rating (RB4) and fantasy points per snap (RB8). He also averaged a dynamite 4.7 yards per carry against base fronts (7 men in the box). A superior pass catcher and effective grinder near the goal-line, Ingram is unquestionably the most complete RB on roster.

The hyperbole emanating from the bayou suggests Peterson is suddenly bright-eyed and springy again. However, I’m not buying any of the “he looks like the AP of old” nonsense. Yes, he’s an athletic freak, but he’s on the wrong side of 30, couldn’t catch a lightly tossed pillow from five yards away and owns a very high odometer reading (2,659 career touches). There’s no guarantee he locks down the primary red-zone role or even sniffs his advertised 500 receiving-yards goal.

How Ingram, Peterson and rookie Alvin Kamara mesh in training camp and the Preseason will provide owners a glimpse of possible distribution when the real bullets fly. For now, it’s a complete guessing game which back, if any, will own the upper hand week-to-week. Stabbing in the dark, Ingram nets 12-14 touches per game, Peterson 11-13 and Kamara, mostly via the air, 5-7. Recall since 2014, Saints RBs averaged 31 touches per game (8 of those coming on receptions).

It’s complicated, but Ingram is the appropriate back to target, especially at a slashed price. Expect an RB2-level return in 12-team leagues operating behind an elite run-blocking line (No. 1 per PlayerProfiler in ’16).

At their current average draft positions are Michael Thomas (14.1 ADP, WR7) and Willie Snead (55.8 ADP, WR30) OVERVALUED, UNDERVALUED or PROPERLY VALUED in .5 PPR?

Brad – SLIGHTLY UNDERVALUED. Drafting at the turn this year is highly attractive. Grabbing a cornerstone RB (e.g. Melvin Gordon, Jay Ajayi or Devonta Freeman) then snagging Thomas on the comeback is a sturdy foundation. Yes, Brees does spread the wealth – Jimmy Graham totaled the most targets of any player (149) during the Brees era in 2011 – but a workload increase into the 20-22 percent targets share range (140 looks in total) is achievable for the sophomore. That occurs and he’s sure to improve on last year’s rookie breakout. Thomas is incredibly efficient (76.0 catch%) and totaled a robust 9.4 yards per target in 2016. For those reasons, I like him more than Mike Evans, Odell Beckham and Julio Jones. #TeamHuevos

OVERVALUED. Someone please explain to me the fascination with Snead. I understand he’s a dependable slot guy who should see more targets, but, in standard formats, he’s a fringe top-36 receiver at best. It’s idiotic to suddenly expect a TD metamorphosis. The past two seasons he ranked No. 94 and No. 90 respectively in red-zone targets percentage. Candidly, he’s a possession, between-the-20s weapon who will only uptick modestly in receptions and yards. If you’re into bang for the buck, his teammate, Ted Ginn (131.4 ADP, WR53), is the more appropriate option – drops and all. Listen to this fantasy Lorax. Everyone doesn’t need a Snead. FF: 79-974-5

Read More