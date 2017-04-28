The Raptors survived an unbelievable fourth-quarter collapse to eliminate the Bucks

“It’s gonna hurt if you want to win.”

That’s what Jason Kidd told his Milwaukee Bucks as they faced a 25-point hole, and the end of their season, late in the third quarter of Thursday’s Game 6. (Or, at least, so he said during his interview with TNT between the third and fourth quarters.) His young team accepted the challenge, working through punishing exhaustion to mount an absolutely stunning comeback and crawl out of a 25-point hole to take a lead over the Toronto Raptors late in the fourth quarter.

But the Raptors, no strangers to postseason pain, picked themselves up off the mat and responded, mounting just enough of a closing kick to keep the young Bucks at bay in a wild finish that sent Toronto on to the next round, and sent Milwaukee into its summer vacation.

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, including a monster two-handed dunk with 48 seconds remaining and three free throws in the final 16 seconds, to lead Toronto to a 92-89 victory. Kyle Lowry added 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Raptors, who finished off a 4-2 win over the Bucks in their best-of-seven series. Third-seeded Toronto moves on to face the No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers, who eliminated the Raptors in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, and who have been off since Sunday after sweeping the Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors controlled the game for most of the first three quarters, building a 13-point halftime lead behind DeRozan’s finishing in the paint thanks in part to a short-circuiting Bucks attack in which no one save Giannis Antetokounmpo could seem to knock down shots. The Greek All-Star forward scored 18 first-half points on 7-for-13 shooting, but all other Bucks combined to go 7-for-23 from the field in the first two quarters, compounding the sins of seven turnovers and an inability to keep the Raptors off the glass (seven Toronto offensive rebounds for 14 second-chance points before intermission).

The lead ballooned after halftime, as the Raptors’ mid-series shift to a small-ball look — out went center Jonas Valanciunas, in came dynamic swingman Norman Powell — continued to pay dividends. Toronto’s nasty defense continued to fluster the young Bucks into turnovers and stalled possessions, and the Raptors kept driving into the teeth of Milwaukee’s once-fearsome defense, no longer seeming afraid of the length of Antetokounmpo, Thon Maker and Greg Monroe at the rim.

The penetration prompted collapses, which created opportunities for kickouts on which the Raptors feasted. Toronto scrambled Milwaukee’s defense, getting the ball to open shooters on the weak side of the floor for open shots like the corner 3 by Powell that gave the Raptors a 68-44 lead with 5:48 to go in the third, and the wide-open right wing triple by DeMarre Carroll (created by Giannis shading a bit too far toward helping on a DeRozan drive, one pass away from the open shooter) that pushed the lead to 25 with 5:17 to go, and made it look like it was all over but the shouting.

And then, the Bucks decided they were willing to feel the pain — and inflict some along the way.

Over the next 14 minutes of game time, the Bucks went on a nearly-impossible-to-believe-as-you-were-watching-it 34-7 run. They resumed completely suffocating the Raptors’ offense, forcing turnover after turnover after turnover — nine in that stretch, leading to 13 points — to kickstart the comeback. There were arms and legs and more arms and I think even some antlers everywhere, as they held the Raptors to just 2-for-14 shooting, including a scoreless stretch that spanned more than 6 1/2 minutes.

Giannis made shots. Khris Middleton snapped out of his funk and made plays. Matthew Dellavedova made shots and threw his body absolutely everywhere. Jason Terry — 153-year-old Jason Terry, who was this close to spending this season coaching in Conference USA — picked off a Lowry pass to ignite a fast break, grabbed three offensive rebounds, and drilled a left-wing bomb that completed the comeback, giving Milwaukee an 80-78 lead with 3:06 remaining and sending the crowd at BMO Harris Bradley Center into hysterics.

Raptors led by as many as 25 points tonight. If they lose, this would be their largest blown lead in a playoff game in team history — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 28, 2017

