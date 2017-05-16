Power Rankings: Brad Keselowski's Kansas rebound keeps him at the top

Welcome to Power Rankings. As always, Power Rankings are far from a scientific formula. In fact, it’s the perfect blend of analytics and bias against your favorite driver. Direct all your complaints to us at nickbromberg@yahoo.com and we’ll try to have some fun.

1. Brad Keselowski (LW: 1): Saturday night was the second time Keselowski’s had an adventurous second-place finish in 2017. He finished second at Auto Club following early race contact and he went two laps down at Kansas thanks to an unscheduled pit stop because of a loose wheel and a subsequent pit road penalty.

But thanks to the race’s 15 caution flags, Keselowski was able to get back on the lead lap. And then he had a little bit of luck. As Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson got together right after a restart, Keselowski sailed to their outside. And then he sailed to the outside again around Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney on the race’s final run.

“Every time we started to pass cars and cycle up to the front, we had some kind of issue, which was a real bummer to not be able to showcase the strength that we had,” Keselowski said. “Towards the end we were able to get some runs and make the most of it, and I think we went from probably 20th with 100 to go to second, which was a pretty big climb in the sport. That’s something to be proud of, but I kind of feel like I would have liked to have seen if it would have just played out normal, and I think we might have had a shot at him.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 11): Saturday’s victory was redemption of sorts for Truex. In 2012, he dominated the Kansas spring race, leading 173 of the race’s 267 laps. But he was passed by Denny Hamlin with 31 laps to go and finished second.

In 2016, he was just as good, leading 172 of the 267 laps. But a lug nut got hung on the team’s final scheduled stop and he ended up finishing 14th.

There would be no bad break this year. Maybe the key was to lead fewer laps. Truex led 104 laps Saturday night and passed Ryan Blaney with a masterful restart move on the third-to-last restart of the race. Afterward, Truex called his second win of the season “sweet redemption.”

View photos

“You don’t forget those days that ones got away or you screwed up and gave one away or anything like that,” Truex said. “You never forget those things. They always stick with you. Definitely last year was probably the biggest heart breaker to have the craziest thing happen that you could ever imagine, and eight‑second lead just gone and wherever ‑‑ I don’t remember where we finished because it was so heartbreaking.”

3. Kyle Larson (LW: 3): Larson’s freakish consistency is continuing. He didn’t have the outright speed that others had Saturday night but he stayed near the front of the field and ended up finishing sixth. It was his second sixth-place finish of the season and, oddly enough, he hasn’t finished between second and sixth so far this season.

4. Kevin Harvick (LW: 7): A lug nut flew through Harvick’s window on a pit stop and fell to the floor of the car beneath his feet. No big deal, right? Well, Harvick remarked on his radio that it was the first time a lug nut had gotten into the cockpit and it was apparently pretty hot after it was taken off the car.

Harvick also went a lap down after he had to make an unscheduled pit stop because of a tire problem. But he came back and finished third.

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (LW: 4): Stenhouse followed the first win of his career with an 11th-place finish. He’s 13th in the points standings and just 15 points behind Ryan Blaney in 11th.

6. Jamie McMurray (LW: 6): McMurray’s consistency isn’t being outdone by Larson’s. His eighth-place finish was his seventh top-10 finish of the season. Larson also has seven top-10s, though he’s got five top fives to McMurray’s one. But Jamie Mac is now fifth in the points and it’s going to take a collapse of crazy proportions for him to miss out on the playoffs.

Read More