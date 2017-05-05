Pittsburgh police investigating alleged rape at Penguins game

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh police are investigating “a report of a woman being raped in a women’s restroom” during the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals playoff game Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

“We are investigating a report of a sexual assault that reportedly occurred at the Pens game last evening,” said public safety spokeswoman Sonjya Toler to the Post-Gazette. “The female victim walked in to the Zone 2 station last night at 12:01 a.m. to report the incident. Further details are not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

The Zone 2 station is reportedly in the Hill District.

The Penguins and AEG, the company that manages the arena, released a statement to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh saying, “The Pittsburgh Police have informed us of the report and we are cooperating fully, because it is an ongoing police investigation we will have no further comment at this time.”

KDKA posted a quote from police spokesperson Emily Schaffer, which said, “We are investigating a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Pens game last evening. Further details are not available at this time as our investigators work to determine what exactly happened.”

The Post-Gazette noted that KDKA reported the victim said the assault occurred between periods at the game and that she screamed for a half an hour but nobody helped her.

