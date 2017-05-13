Zaza Pachulia will not let Klay Thompson forget about the time Zaza outscored him

The prospect of playing the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the Western Conference finals didn’t stop Golden State Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia from trolling Klay Thompson a little bit during practice on Friday.

Pachulia brought Thompson a framed fake front page of the San Francisco Chronicle with the headline, “Hell freezes over; Pachulia outscores Thompson” on it. The article was commemorating when Pachulia outscored the three time All-Star in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Jazz.

Next to the newspaper clipping, Pachulia had also framed the box score from the game showing that Pachulia scored seven points while Thompson scored six.

Zaza Pachulia handed Klay Thompson a framed SF Chronicle at practice today. pic.twitter.com/5gXNVaCVYO — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 12, 2017





It’s a big deal for Pachulia, who averages just 6.1 points per game on the season and 5.8 in the postseason while Thompson averages 22.3 and 16.1 in the playoffs.

The center also posted a selfie to Instagram of him and Thompson after the game with the caption, “Historical night.”





According to the Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau, Thompson didn’t find the fake paper so funny, saying, “I’ve got to burn that thing.”

Pachulia – 1, Thompson – 0.

The Warriors open up the Western Conference finals on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.