Oregon State pitcher requests leave after sex offender revelation

Luke Heimlich, seen here in 2015, says he doesn’t want to be a distraction for his team after being revealed as a registered sex offender. (AP)

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, who was identified as a registered sex offender by The Oregonian on Thursday, has asked to be excused from playing while his No. 1 ranked teammates seek a berth in the College World Series.

In a statement released through his attorney, Stephen Ensor, the now 21-year-old stated that he’s requested a leave of absence from the baseball program so that he doesn’t serve as a distraction.

The request came hours before Oregon State was scheduled to take on Vanderbilt in Game 1 of the NCAA super regionals on Friday night.

Luke Heimlich has released a statement through his attorney. pic.twitter.com/jcaN37Vchi — Danny Moran (@DannyJMoran) June 9, 2017





According to The Oregonian, Heimlich pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old female family member when he was 15. Heimlich reportedly registered as a sex offender when he enrolled at Oregon State in 2014, but the paper recently discovered he was cited in April for failing to update his registry.

The Oregonian added that athletic director Scott Barnes would not reveal when the school knew Heimlich was a registered sex offender. The NCAA has no national policy on whether juveniles who committed felonies can play sports, so if it was known the school was not required to reveal it or take action.

Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reports that major league teams are taking notice of Heimlich’s past. At least four major league teams immediately took Heimlich off their draft boards after The Oregonian’s report surfaced.

Heimlich has been projected as an early round selection for the upcoming draft, which begins on Monday.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813