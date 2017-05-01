Oilers fans bail out anthem singer Brett Kissel before Game 3 (Video)

Edmonton Oilers fans picked up their anthem singer in advance of Game 3 of their second-round series versus the Anaheim Ducks.

When local country act Brett Kissel’s mic malfunctioned, he quickly shifted to improvisation mode, requesting that the capacity crowd at Rogers Place perform the anthem of the opposition.

Of course, Oilers fans would accept their civic duty, belting out an otherwise flawless rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner in unison before being enlisted for O Canada as well.

An incredible moment

When the mic doesn’t work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner…

…In Edmonton

???????????????? #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6 — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2017





Kissel had the guitar ready, so he at least looked as though he was fully prepared to earn his money on Sunday.

But there was at least one conspiracy theorist.

Tip of the day. Have a team hire you as an anthem singer. Have the crowd sing it for you and enjoy your free playoff tickets. #loophole — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) April 30, 2017









Either way, Kissel was appreciative.

Mic didn't work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries. The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry! @EdmontonOilers! — BRETT KISSEL (@BrettKissel) April 30, 2017





