Oilers fans bail out anthem singer Brett Kissel before Game 3 (Video)

Anthem singer Brett Kissel called on the Rogers Place crowd to perform The Star-Spangled Banner before Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. (Courtesy NHL)

Edmonton Oilers fans picked up their anthem singer in advance of Game 3 of their second-round series versus the Anaheim Ducks.

When local country act Brett Kissel’s mic malfunctioned, he quickly shifted to improvisation mode, requesting that the capacity crowd at Rogers Place perform the anthem of the opposition.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Of course, Oilers fans would accept their civic duty, belting out an otherwise flawless rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner in unison before being enlisted for O Canada as well.


Kissel had the guitar ready, so he at least looked as though he was fully prepared to earn his money on Sunday.

But there was at least one conspiracy theorist.



Either way, Kissel was appreciative.


[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]