No, the picture of the naked man on a shark is not of Jim McElwain

Stand down. Florida coach Jim McElwain has confirmed that he is not the subject of a picture that involves a man lying naked on a shark.

Because this is 2017 and an absolutely weird year, McElwain somehow became a possible subject of an internet search to find out if he was the man in this picture below.

Deadspin asked Florida on Monday and the school said no, McElwain was not with the shark. Yet the “possibility” carried on Tuesday and resulted in McElwain himself being asked about the picture. Here’s his answer:

"I don't know who it is, but it's not me," McElwain, when asked about the viral photo of a naked man lying on top of a shark. — Robbie Andreu (@RobbieAndreu) May 9, 2017





And in a great bit of trolling, either intentional or unintentional, Florida tweeted a picture of McElwain with a gator statue on Tuesday evening.





The man in the picture didn’t have much, if any, real resemblance to McElwain in the first place. Though we’re glad this has been finally cleared up and the offseason can continue as scheduled.

But because we live in peak conspiracy times, all McElwain’s denial means is that the internet sleuthing for a bunch of makeshift detectives continues. Godspeed to all of those concerned about identifying the guy in the picture.

