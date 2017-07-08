NBA Free Agency Roundup: Grading the Avery Bradley trade and its major side effect

Friday marked the end of a busy first week of NBA free agency, but in itself, the seventh day since the unsealing of the market was unusually quiet.

Friday did, however, bring us the last piece of the resolution to the biggest free agency story of the summer. The Celtics went wheeling and dealing, and finally cleared cap space for Gordon Hayward by sending a key starter to an Eastern Conference foe. That move provoked a domino effect that took the “restricted” label off the top player remaining on the market.

So, as we’ve learned over the years, even the quiet days of NBA free agency are still quite eventful.

Let’s get to the grades — of signings, of trades, of buyouts and more:

GRADING FRIDAY’S DEALS

Boston traded Avery Bradley Jr. to Detroit: In exchange, the Celtics got Marcus Morris, which on the surface appears to be a paltry return. But Boston had no leverage; 29 teams knew the Celtics had to unload one of Bradley, Jae Crowder or Marcus Smart. So, especially with two of those three players entering the final year of contracts, Danny Ainge’s ability to recoup something of value in addition to cap relief was always going to be limited.

And in the end, the Celtics did get a decent piece that will help fill the team’s most glaring hole. Morris, who’ll make just over $5 million per year over the next two seasons, gives the Celtics a non-small-ball power forward that they previously didn’t have. He’s a solid rebounder and a capable, though below-average, 3-point shooter. He’ll slot into the rotation, and his below-market salary will pave the way for Gordon Hayward. That’s about all Brad Stevens could ask for.

The interesting angle here is that it was Bradley, and not Smart or Crowder, that the Celtics chose to jettison. Bradley is the best of the three players, and although he is the highest paid of the three, his $8.8 million yearly wage was a bargain. The issue, of course, is that his pact with the Celtics was set to expire next summer. On the other hand, Crowder’s similarly cheap deal has three years to run, and Crowder offers Stevens positional versatility that he likely preferred not to lose. Meanwhile, the skillsets of Smart and Bradley overlapped, and one would have been let go in free agency 12 months from now even if both remained with the team throughout the 2017-18 season. Boston opted to keep — or retain the option of keeping — the younger of the two, probably the cheaper of the two, and the one who still has more potential for growth.

That said, losing Bradley hurts, and forces us to consider the Hayward signing in different terms. Hayward wasn’t acquired for free. Bradley was the price, and this trade blunts the upgrade that Hayward will represent in year one. It’s more appeasing, therefore, for Celtics fans to think of Hayward as a long-term investment. The loss of Bradley stings, and will dent any hopes the Celtics had of catching Cleveland in 2017-18. But the two moves, in tandem, augment Boston’s position as a potential title contender from 2018-19 onward.

Boston Grade: B

The Pistons subsequently renounced the rights to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, turning the top restricted free agent remaining on the market into the top unrestricted free agent remaining on the market. In trading for Bradley, they essentially chose the former Celtics stopper over Caldwell-Pope, and gave up Morris, one of the only reasonable salaries on their books, for the opportunity to make that choice. Questionable business at best.

But the Pistons aren’t the biggest loser here. That designation goes to Caldwell-Pope, who went into free agency likely daydreaming of a contract that approached the max. Detroit reportedly extended what KCP perceived as a lowball offer, a five-year, $80 million deal that would have bypassed the offer sheet process and kept the dynamic shooting guard in Detroit for the foreseeable future. But KCP said no, and now the Pistons have said no right back at him, and nobody wins. Caldwell-Pope won’t get anything remotely close to the max. And with Detroit likely having to shell out to retain Bradley next year anyway, both parties are worse off.

Detroit Grade: D

Jamal Crawford and the Hawks agreed to a buyout, and Crawford is now officially a free agent. The terms of the buyout have not been released, so it’s difficult the grade the move from Atlanta’s perspective. But the important piece of news is that Crawford, as accomplished a bench scorer as there is in the NBA, is available. More on possible destinations below.