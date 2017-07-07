NBA Free Agency Roundup: Dirk's discount, Otto's offers, and the Knickerbockers!

The sixth day of NBA free agency in 2017 was really the first day of NBA free agency in 2017. The moratorium was lifted, and contracts could finally be signed, sealed and delivered. The Paul George trade was officially completed, Jrue Holiday is officially wildly overpaid, and so on and so forth.

The lifting of the moratorium also signaled the onset of restricted free agent madness. Two lucrative offer sheets were signed, with more surely to come on Friday.

Oh, and quite possibly the greatest passer in the entire world is finally coming over to the NBA from Europe.

All that and more in our daily roundup:

GRADING THURSDAY’S DEALS

Dirk Nowitzki will take a pay-cut — a very, very large pay cut — to re-up with the only NBA team he has ever known. Nowitzki is re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks. That is about as unsurprising as can be. But the price is a stunner: Two years, $10 million, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon. That’s $5 million per annum for a player who made $25 million last season and who, even at 39, is probably worth more than three times the salary he took. But Dirk is Dallas and Dallas is Dirk, and this is what the Mavs legend wants. He wants to give the franchise an opportunity to build something around him in his 20th NBA season.

The issue is that, for the Mavericks, the pay cut is more enabling in theory than in practice. There isn’t a whole lot of potentially season-altering talent left on the market, and Dallas only has roughly $11 million of cap room to spend on it. They could waive that up to around $17 million, but even still, a player like JaMychal Green or Bojan Bogdanovic won’t lift the 2017-18 team’s ceiling that much higher.

That said, could the money Dirk essentially returned to GM Donnie Nelson’s pockets be used on a player that could pull Dirk’s Mavs into the playoffs one final time? Maybe. And that would be wonderful for Nowitzki, wonderful for the game of basketball, and wonderful for all of us.

Dallas Grade: A+

Kelly Olynyk will get paid in Miami: He agreed to a four-year, $50-plus million deal with the Heat.

The Heat will also re-sign James Johnson … And he’ll bring in $60 million over four years, if he doesn’t opt out of his fourth-year player option, according to USA Today’s Sam Amick.

Miami has now given $162 million in guaranteed money to three fairly average players over the last 36 hours. That $40.5 million per year will go toward making the Heat a playoff team. But that’s just about the cap on their upside, isn’t it?

Pat Riley has earned the benefit of the doubt, but the salary numbers here are puzzling. Of the three signings, Olynyk is the easiest to get behind because there’s an outside chance that a wealth of potential was trapped on Boston’s bench, ready to be unleashed on South Beach. But we know what Johnson is. We think we know what Dion Waiters’ ceiling is. The Heat now have a lot of money tied up in five players, and those five players aren’t getting them anywhere near the top of the East.

Miami Grade: C-

The Clippers are signing “the best international player not in the NBA”: Milos Teodosic. Get to know the name. He’s a former EuroLeague MVP, he’s an international basketball legend, and he is finally coming to the NBA. The 30-year-old point guard agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports Thursday afternoon. Teodosic will have a player option for the second year.

And now the fun part: A cursory look at Teodosic’s game. It’s as enthralling as any you’ll encounter in Europe. Clippers guard Patrick Beverly, who previously played with Teodosic at Olympiacos in Greece, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that his new teammate “might be the best passer in the NBA right now.” That’s high praise, but it is in no way unsubstantiated. You’ll be in awe less than a minute into a single highlight tape:

And, while you’re at it, have a second:

Are there concerns about how Teodosic will adapt to the NBA game? Absolutely. He isn’t a world-class athlete, and while he’s big for a point guard, he’s never experienced anything remotely like the physical, 82-game grind that is an NBA season. He’ll also have to gel with a revamped roster. But at just over $6 million per year, this signing has a lot of upside. At the very least, it brings intrigue and a hint of flair to the post-CP3 Clips. Oh, and it brings lobs. A lot of lobs back to Lob City.